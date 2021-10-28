Residents with destroyed homes from tornado should notify assessor's office

With Sunday night’s tornado destroying homes and sheds, St. Francois County Assessor Eric Dugal is reminding the residents who are affected to make sure and contact his office about residences and buildings that have been destroyed.
“The last thing they are thinking about is contacting the Assessor’s Office, but that does help us if they would reach out to us and let us know if their house is not livable,” he said. “Our county is an occupancy county, which means that with new construction, it doesn’t go on the books until somebody moves in.
"With the storms, occupancy also works with that. If the house cannot be occupied, we can take it off the books.”
According to Dugal, the residences that are destroyed by the Sunday tornado would only be taxed from January through October.
“It will give them a little bit of a break on their taxes, anything helps,” he said. “They also will not be taxed until everything is fixed and they are back in the building.”
This policy does not apply to outbuildings like barns or sheds, any detached buildings that are destroyed. Those taxes would end on Dec. 31.
“However, it would be helpful to let us know,” Dugal said. “We don’t know. Some may be off the road where we can’t see them.”
Dugal also noted that this issue can happen for other reasons.
“It could be an earthquake or a fire. On a fire, we have to have a report from the Missouri Fire Marshal that says it wasn’t arson.”
