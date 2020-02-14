Reynolds County prosecutor seeks position on bench

Michael Randazzo, practicing prosecuting attorney for Reynolds County, has announced he will run for 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge, Division 2 in April’s election.
Randazzo has served in various roles throughout the region, including as a municipal judge for Sullivan, Leadington, and Iron Mountain Lake, a city prosecutor and city attorney for Arcadia, Leadwood, and Viburnum, as well as serving as a public defender.
“My experience has allowed me to encounter all kinds of issues across our region and I have seen firsthand the essential need for judges who will dutifully execute the law and enforce consequences that uphold justice,” said Randazzo. “As a circuit judge, I will be able to enforce law and order from the judiciary seat to make life better for those living in our community.”
After graduating from Saint Louis University School of Law, Randazzo worked in the Department of Corrections and later worked as a public defender.
He has been prosecuting cases for close to 11 years, serving as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Iron and Crawford Counties, before being elected as prosecutor in Reynolds County. Randazzo explained that the experience showed him what needed to change in the Missouri Court system.
“We have to end the practice of catch-and-release,” Randazzo said. “That isn’t helpful to victims, it does nothing for the perpetrator in need of help and reform, and it makes our communities less safe.”
Born and raised in Iron County, Randazzo said he’s dedicated to seeing the community safer and the judiciary held to a higher standard. He and his wife of nearly 15 years, Amanda, are raising their three children in the circuit and want to do everything they can to help their family feel protected.
“This circuit is a wonderful place to raise a family, but new practices enforced by the Missouri Supreme Court are putting lives and property at risk,” Randazzo said. “Criminals know they can get away with bad behavior and as a result, our safety is being sacrificed to save money in the courts. As a judge, I will enforce the rule of law and make sure victims have a louder voice than the perpetrators.”
Randazzo and his family live in rural Iron County and attend Bismarck First Baptist Church. He owns his own law office in Ironton and was recognized on the National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40” in 2015. In his free time, he coaches baseball, basketball, and hockey and has worked pro bono with Bismarck Community Development and Community Improvement Thru You.
The 42nd Judicial Circuit covers Crawford, Dent, Iron, Reynolds, and Wayne Counties.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com