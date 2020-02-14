Reynolds County prosecutor seeks position on bench

Michael Randazzo, practicing prosecuting attorney for Reynolds County, has announced he will run for 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge, Division 2 in April’s election.

Randazzo has served in various roles throughout the region, including as a municipal judge for Sullivan, Leadington, and Iron Mountain Lake, a city prosecutor and city attorney for Arcadia, Leadwood, and Viburnum, as well as serving as a public defender.

“My experience has allowed me to encounter all kinds of issues across our region and I have seen firsthand the essential need for judges who will dutifully execute the law and enforce consequences that uphold justice,” said Randazzo. “As a circuit judge, I will be able to enforce law and order from the judiciary seat to make life better for those living in our community.”

After graduating from Saint Louis University School of Law, Randazzo worked in the Department of Corrections and later worked as a public defender.

He has been prosecuting cases for close to 11 years, serving as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Iron and Crawford Counties, before being elected as prosecutor in Reynolds County. Randazzo explained that the experience showed him what needed to change in the Missouri Court system.