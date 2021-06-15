Rice Road dispute travels to Desloge

Not getting the transparency and clarity they were seeking from the St. Francois County Commissioners, residents Rice and Adams Road turned to the Desloge Board of Aldermen for answers on Monday night.
In previous county commission meetings, the residents have voiced their concerns about the county’s transfer of Rice Road, allowing a private contractor, Lost Creek Properties & Holdings, to build a through roadway in the city of Desloge. The contractor plans to build a subdivision of approximately 60 homes in the area and use Rice Road for access.
During the public comment period, five residents asked about the city’s involvement in the extension of Rice Road to the planned subdivision.
“I would like to make a request with the city to ban the opening of Rice Road,” Adams Road resident Jeff Rasnic said. “It's been a lot of -- we've been to the county -- back and forth. A lot of things have been said. The county says they don't know who owns the property. Does anybody know who owns the property?”
“You mean where Rice Road really is?” Mayor David Shaw responded. “That’s a county road, is it not?”
Rasnic then read back the minutes from a meeting in December when the board approved paying for a survey of a 60 by 100 feet portion for future annexation, so that the developers would have access to their property to develop a subdivision.
“City Administrator Dan Bryan stated that he had been talking to county commission regarding the section of Rice Road that the developers wanted to bring into the city, so they may use it as an access to their subdivision,” he read from the minutes. “The county does not have any records or deed to this area of Rice Road and are not interested in paying for survey. Mr. Bryan stated he talked to the city attorney Scott Reed about this and he stated the city would have to have a survey, legal description, and a quick claim deed.”
Alderman Alvin Sutton said they approved the procedure but didn’t go through with the annexation.
Although the city looked into it, Bryan reassured Rasnic that there was no transfer of property from the county to the city.
Rasnic also asked why Hawthorne Street wasn’t being used as an access road instead of Rice Road.
“We understood that there were going to be two access points to that property,” Shaw answered.
Bryan also replied, “Can I also make the point that we don't have a set of plans from the developer. Nothing been approved, nothing even presented to us.”
Rasnic then wanted to know who gave permission for a bulldozer to make its way through a couple of the residents’ yards.
“If they were within the easement, they should have been able to do that,” Shaw said. “But again, that is not in our jurisdiction. That's in the county's jurisdiction.”
But the county has said it’s the city’s, according to Ransic, citing what was said at previous meetings.
“That might be true, sir,” Bryan answered. “But I'm denying the fact that Rice Road is in the city limits of Desloge. So that's why I was denying, not what Mr. (David) Kater said or Mr. (Harold) Gallaher.”
Rasnic and the other residents are concerned that the increased traffic will disrupt their peaceful neighborhood and make it dangerous for people to walk and kids to ride their bikes.
The residents stated they had no issue with the subdivision itself, just with the use of Rice Road.
Steve Pasternak, another Adams Road resident, brought with him an original survey of road, which he said showed that neither the county nor the city have easement to the road.
He again expressed his concern with Kater, who is currently an associate commissioner and was the mayor of Desloge up until the end of last year, and his surveying/informing the residents of Rice Road about the expansion. Pasternak wanted to know why Desloge Public Works Director Jason Harris was with Kater if the city has nothing to do with it.
“There's bad communication going on,” he said. “And what I hear is you say, ‘well, we didn’t have anything to do with it.’ And whenever we talk to them, they don't have anything to do. But by golly, somebody trespassed on someone's property and brought in bulldozers or I guess it was a backhoe. … Thing about it is that no one wants to take blame. And someone is to blame.”
Pasternak also said that Kater told the residents they should talk to Desloge about their concerns and that Presiding Commissioner Gallaher told them that the county gave that land to Desloge in an October meeting.
For that to happen, Sutton said, it would have to be more than a verbal gift. There would have to documentation on both the county and city’s part.
“There’d have to be a significant paper trail,” he added.
Several of the residents said they just wanted the city’s help in figuring out what’s going on, especially since five of the residents of their subdivision were in the Desloge city limits.
“We will make some inquiries to get this dust settled,” Shaw said. “I want this to be a clean project.”
In other business, the board recognized several Desloge employees for their years of service.
Dennis Winch and Steven Bockenkamp were honored for 34 years with the city and Howard Weir for 25.
The board members also approved a resolution to raise the pool entrance fee from $1 to $2 and the pool party reservation fee from $50 to $60. The prices haven’t changed since 1994.
They also approved an ordinance to raise the price of the reservation fee for a park pavilion to $25.
Terry Cole, the city’s former parks and recreation director, was the only alderman to vote no on the increases.
The aldermen also discussed whether to stay with MIRMA for health insurance. Bryan said they were told to expect an increase of at least 7% next year for coverage, which would increase the cost to around $495,000.
If they wanted to shop around, he said, they would have to inform MIRMA by June 30 of their intention to leave.
After further discussion, the board decided it was a little late in the game to try to switch for next year.
