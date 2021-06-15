Rice Road dispute travels to Desloge

But the county has said it’s the city’s, according to Ransic, citing what was said at previous meetings.

“That might be true, sir,” Bryan answered. “But I'm denying the fact that Rice Road is in the city limits of Desloge. So that's why I was denying, not what Mr. (David) Kater said or Mr. (Harold) Gallaher.”

Rasnic and the other residents are concerned that the increased traffic will disrupt their peaceful neighborhood and make it dangerous for people to walk and kids to ride their bikes.

The residents stated they had no issue with the subdivision itself, just with the use of Rice Road.

Steve Pasternak, another Adams Road resident, brought with him an original survey of road, which he said showed that neither the county nor the city have easement to the road.

He again expressed his concern with Kater, who is currently an associate commissioner and was the mayor of Desloge up until the end of last year, and his surveying/informing the residents of Rice Road about the expansion. Pasternak wanted to know why Desloge Public Works Director Jason Harris was with Kater if the city has nothing to do with it.