Rice Road hot topic for commission last week

In an otherwise uneventful June 8 meeting of the St. Francois County Commission, a county resident returned for a third time to complain about what he believes to be the commission’s overreach in allowing a private contractor to make use of a county road as a means to build a through roadway for access to a subdivision he intends to build off Adams Road.

During a previous meeting, Steve Pasternak voiced concerns about the county’s transfer of Rice Road, allowing a private contractor, Lost Creek Properties & Holdings, to build a through roadway in the city of Desloge. The contractor plans to build a subdivision of approximately 60 homes in the area and use Rice Road for access.

Some residents in the area reportedly opposed the plan in the belief that the subdivision traffic would pose a hazard to children who often play on the nearby roads. There have also been concerns voiced about the potential for increased crime in the area with the increase in traffic.

In his two previous appearances before the commission, Pasternak had centered his most heated accusations against District 2 Commissioner David Kater, who before taking office as a commissioner, had served more than a decade as Desloge mayor. Pasternak said he believed Kater was acting in the interest of the city rather than the county he now serves.