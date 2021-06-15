Rice Road hot topic for commission last week

In an otherwise uneventful June 8 meeting of the St. Francois County Commission, a county resident returned for a third time to complain about what he believes to be the commission’s overreach in allowing a private contractor to make use of a county road as a means to build a through roadway for access to a subdivision he intends to build off Adams Road.
During a previous meeting, Steve Pasternak voiced concerns about the county’s transfer of Rice Road, allowing a private contractor, Lost Creek Properties & Holdings, to build a through roadway in the city of Desloge. The contractor plans to build a subdivision of approximately 60 homes in the area and use Rice Road for access.
Some residents in the area reportedly opposed the plan in the belief that the subdivision traffic would pose a hazard to children who often play on the nearby roads. There have also been concerns voiced about the potential for increased crime in the area with the increase in traffic.
In his two previous appearances before the commission, Pasternak had centered his most heated accusations against District 2 Commissioner David Kater, who before taking office as a commissioner, had served more than a decade as Desloge mayor. Pasternak said he believed Kater was acting in the interest of the city rather than the county he now serves.
During Pasternak’s June 1 appearance, another area resident present in the gallery noted that he wasn’t clear on the specifics of the plan when he first heard about it from Kater, who went door-to-door speaking with homeowners on the road. Jeff Rasnik said that, after looking closer at the changes, he didn’t understand why the new subdivision had to use Rice Road as an access point, instead of nearby Hawthorne Street (Old Bonne Terre Road), which already sees a high traffic volume.
In the course of continued back-and forth discussion and disagreement, Ryan Miller of the prosecuting attorney’s office, who had appeared before the commission on a separate matter, suggested that all parties involved hold a special meeting in hopes of coming to a resolution or understanding on the contentious matter.
While Kater said he liked Miller’s suggestion, he believed it was too late and that there was nothing the commission could do to stop the contractors from proceeding with their project. He said that Ameren had already proceeded with a work order to take down a tree in the power lines and had already dug into the road.
In his third appearance, Pasternak addressed the tree removed by Ameren on property owner Tom Bullock’s easement, saying he had viewed the June 1 meeting on YouTube several times and could “go to the second” where certain statements were made by the commissioners.
This led to discussion between Pasternak, County Highway Administrator John Gross, Kater and Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher about who had the work order to take down the tree.
“AmerenUE had the work order,” Kater said. “We didn’t get the work order. AmerenUE had the work order through Lost Creek.”
Pasternak told the commissioners that he wanted to see a copy of the work order to remove the tree and cut a road on Tom Bullock’s easement.
“First of all, I’ve checked with Ameren and there’s no record of a work order with Ameren,” he said. “I went up the line as far as I can go.”
Kater asked Pasternak if he had contacted Lost Creek about the work order.
“I’m interested in our side of the fence,” Pasternak said. “All I know is that something is wrong here. I mean, I was told that Ameren — I checked with Ameren and there is no work order. Now, someone’s…”
Kater responded that Pasternak would need to check with Lost Creek and all the players to get the answer to his questions.
“We’re not the players in this,” Kater said. “Lost Creek called and told us they had a work order with Ameren three weeks prior to this removal. That’s all I know.”
Pasternak replied, “Ameren told me they’re not in the tree removal business.”
Kater said, “They are if it’s in the power line.”
Pasternak replied, “They’re not. They trim, but they are not in the tree removal business.”
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland interjected, “They contract that work out.”
Pasternak replied, “I was told that in 39 years, there had been two trees removed that the person I talked to knew of, or who was supplying the information. Something’s not right here.”
The back-and-forth continued with Pasternak asking if the county owns Rice Road.
Gross said, “Nope. The county has a maintenance — they maintain Rice Road. The road was given over, we don’t know when. It could have been the late '70s, it could have been the early '80s. It was before my time. It was before Clay’s time.
"So, what’s going to have to happen is it’s going to have to go through every minutes from the '70s into the '80s. It may not be in there. It may be a handshake, but we are receiving county aid road trust funds from MoDOT for the maintenance of Rice and Adams Road.”
Addressing the county allowing the developer to use a county road, Copeland said, “You’ve got to understand Road and Bridges’ standpoint. Road and Bridge is not opposed to this improvement, nor are we promoting it. Realize that.
"We are approaching this as we would anyone that’s wanting to access one of our county roads for whatever reason that may be. It doesn’t matter to us. If they want to access our county roads, we’re going to allow that — and that’s where John and I stand from the Road and Bridge standpoint.”
The conversation continued for approximately 40 minutes. Kater continued to tell Pasternak that he needed to speak with Lost Creek and the city of Desloge about the matter because the county wasn’t involved.
At one point, Gallaher told Pasternak to stop dragging out the meeting. Pasternak responded that he was not trying to drag out the meeting but was only trying to find answers to his questions.
At another point in the discussion, Gallaher pointedly warned Pasternak to stop making accusations that appeared to cast aspersions on Kater's motives.
Several times during the meeting, Pasternak stressed that he and other property owners weren't against the housing development, they were questioning how the county was handling the matter of Rice Road.
Later in the discussion, Pasternak held up a letter he had received from Jason Civey, 416 Trevor Court Lane, relating a conversation he had with Kater about the subdivision being built off Adams Road. In the letter, Civey said he told Kater that he was not in favor of allowing access to the building site via Adams and Rice Road. According to Civey, Kater told him he had spoken with five residents and that Pasternak was the only one who objected.
Civey concluded his letter, writing, “I personally felt after my 20-plus minute conversation with Mr. Kater, [I] felt he was working in the best interest of the developer and the city of Desloge versus the county residents that he presides over. When I am told multiple times during our phone call this was a 'done deal,' it seems like there is more to this than we are being told.”
A property owner in the gallery pleaded several times that the parties get together to discuss the issues involved in the conflict and come up with an equable solution.
He said, “I really think it’s important that all of us have answers to the questions that we have from you guys.”
Kater replied, “I’m still not sure what questions you’re talking about.”
