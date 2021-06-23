Rice Road talk continues

The Rice Road controversy returned to the St. Francois County Commission during their regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.

The ongoing dispute between residents of Rice and Adams Road and the county commission became somewhat heated at times over the claims of who has access to the easement to extend Rice Road.

Local resident Jeff Rasnic first approached the commission to rescind the extension of Rice Road.

“I know a lot of things have been said with a lot of hard feelings,” he said. “I would like to put all that to bed.”

There was discussion of whether the existing Rice Road was actually a county road to begin with. Highway Administrator John Gross stated that the county had been receiving funds for Rice Road from MoDOT since at least 2004.

Presiding Commission Harold Gallaher stated that a document presented to them at the meeting was something that they hadn’t seen before and that they could not act upon it at the current meeting anyway.