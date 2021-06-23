Rice Road talk continues

The Rice Road controversy returned to the St. Francois County Commission during their regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
The ongoing dispute between residents of Rice and Adams Road and the county commission became somewhat heated at times over the claims of who has access to the easement to extend Rice Road.
Local resident Jeff Rasnic first approached the commission to rescind the extension of Rice Road.
“I know a lot of things have been said with a lot of hard feelings,” he said. “I would like to put all that to bed.”
There was discussion of whether the existing Rice Road was actually a county road to begin with. Highway Administrator John Gross stated that the county had been receiving funds for Rice Road from MoDOT since at least 2004.
Presiding Commission Harold Gallaher stated that a document presented to them at the meeting was something that they hadn’t seen before and that they could not act upon it at the current meeting anyway.
When local resident Steve Pasternak asked who owns Rice Road, Gross read state statute 228.190 part of which noted that any road in the county that has been identified as a county road for which the county receives allocations of County Aid Road Trust Funds, from or through the department of transportation at least five years shall be conclusively deemed to be a county road without further proof of the status of the road as a public road.
Resident Jason Cox asked the commission to put the project on hold until after the matter is considered settled. He also asked the commission to move to abandon Rice and Adams Roads and allow the residents to maintain them. He stated that residents collectively met the previous evening and voted on it.
Gross noted that the abandonment process could not be started until the new term starts in July per state statute.
Earlier in the meeting, Kevin Cantwell of Big River Communications (BRC) came before the commission to explain BRC’s plan to build a “Gigabite City” starting in Farmington and extending to Bonne Terre, Desloge and eventually most of St. Francois County.
“We built out a wireless network about nine years ago,” he said. “While that wireless network did what it was supposed to do at the time, it’s not what we need as we go forward.
"The future of communication is fiber. We plan on building a fiber network — which we’ve already started — in our territory, it’s about a $250 million build, it’s going to take 3-5 years to build out. We’ve started in Jackson and Cape Girardeau and last night I announced Poplar Bluff. I have been in discussions and working with the city on planning. This thing doesn’t happen overnight. When you’re building out a fiber network, you’re basically building out another infrastructure.
“Why fiber? When you’re looking at your house today, it’s called the internet of things, almost everything in your house now almost has internet connectivity. Using the traditional copper lines of telephone service or DSL or coax are not meeting the needs as we go forward.”
The plan is to start construction in Farmington in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated completion time of one year.
In other business, the commission approved the job change for Lora Henson from deputy clerk III to office director at the sheriff's department and appointed Larry LaChance as commissioner for Special Road District #2.
The commission also approved the official appointment of Greg Armstrong as deputy county coroner with a salary of $5,000 per year.
Ryan Miller, investigator for the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office, came before the commission and was given approval to hire another investigator for their office.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com