Romine completes year as Missouri State Tax Commission chair

Having been appointed as chair of the Missouri State Tax Commission (STC) last year by Gov. Mike Parson, Gary Romine, a long-time business leader and former state senator from Farmington still has a significant — if not as obvious or visible — role in the governance of Missouri.
After a year serving as STC chair, Romine talked about its duties and his role in the department.
“We’re actually a two-fold department,” he said. “We deal more with the assessment of property than we do with taxes. We work with the county assessors across the state.
"More than half of our staff is what we classify as ‘local assistance’, which assist the local assessors on how to best do their job. Right now with the turnover we’ve seen in the last couple of elections, there’s a lot of new assessors that are going through training and acclimation on what it takes to do the proper assessment.”
When assessors perform mandatory reassessments on properties in the counties, there are often disagreements between the county and the property owner. Those disagreements first go to the county’s Board of Equalization (BOE), which is a committee of local citizens that determine the specifics of the case. If the property owner is dissatisfied with the BOE, they then can appeal to the STC.
That is where Romine and the other commissioners come into play.
“At some point the decision gets handed to the state tax commission to hear both sides of the issue, and then we make a decision to either support the county or the taxpayer," he said. "Then they have the opportunity to go through the court system. The court can remand it back to the tax commission to review again, if necessary.
“We also deal with statewide assessment properties. Those are utility companies or other companies that are not assessed by county or local assessors. We also have a division that assesses those major companies that have properties for the benefit or use of the entire state or larger areas of the state.”
After reaching his one-year anniversary as tax commission chairman, Romine began receiving congratulations on his new post.
“It’s an appointment by the governor for a six-year term,” he said. “There’s three commissioners and a seat becomes available every two years for continuity, so that they’re not turning over the entire commission at any given time. Once you are appointed, it’s a firm six-year term. It doesn’t change if the governor changes.”
Romine stressed that the commission does not make decisions on an arbitrary basis. Cases are decided on firmly established principles.
“We have guidelines within the Missouri State Constitution as well as state statutes," he said. "That’s what we base our decisions on. It’s based upon the facts of the case and the interpretation of the statutes before us. It’s not subjective, we have to use the letter of the law.”
Compared to being a senator, Romine noted that he actually spends more time in Jefferson City than before because the workload is spread more throughout the year with his current position.
“The STC is year around, where as a legislator it was January through May,” he said. “There’s more of my time spent in Jefferson City. With having a full year in now, I haven’t seen a high or low. It’s been pretty consistent. We’re constantly having the dockets of appeals coming before us.”
Reflecting on his years as a state senator, in comparison to serving as tax commissioner, Romine admitted that he does miss the senate.
“I enjoyed my time in serving my constituents,” he said. “As a legislator, you deal with a lot of subject matters, so you have a lot of variety. I feel like we got a lot of good things done for our local citizens, as well as statewide issues. With the commission, you are focused on assessment taxes that are evolved from that.
"Both have their values; I’m really enjoying my time at the commission as well. I feel like I’m bringing in some fresh eyes to the process, I feel like we’re making some positive strides to making it a better system. Each one has a feeling of you're getting something done for the state as a whole.
“As a legislator, you are more proactive in seeing the problems out there and trying to find language that will fix a weakness or a loophole. Fundamentally, it’s a little more reactive to the needs and issues out there in the tax commission, whereas in the legislature you’re more proactive to trying to fix issues out there for the constituency.”
Having resigned from the senate last January, Romine missed out on the unique problems with trying to legislate in a time of a fundamentally altered society.
“It’s really a tough environment right now, because the only really constitutional obligation a legislator has is to get the budget done,” he said. “With the budget done, then you take care of your other statutory and constitutional obligations of providing education and social services across the state.
"With the pandemic and the limited amount of time they had in the building last year and already this year, trying to get focused on other issues beside the budget is difficult.”
Romine also misses the ability to help shape legislation and address priorities for Missourians, especially in issues that he cares about the most.
“I had a passion for education while I was there,” he said. “Some of the education issues that are being presented, I can’t get my hands on to deal with. From where I set, it’s not being able to have an input on those things that kind of make me feel handcuffed at times.”
Elected in November, Elaine Gannon has taken over the 3rd Senatorial District seat that Romine held for almost two terms. He says that he has communicated with Gannon multiple times since then about issues that are coming up in the senate.
“I think it’s important for continuity, I don’t mind sharing any of my experiences,” he said. “She should not have to recreate the wheel or reread a lot of material.
"Some of these issues return from year to year, so I told her I would make myself available on any of the issues that come up. I just to feel it’s important to have that relationship, so that I can support her any way I can to be successful at her job. It’s about taking care of the senate district.”
Two bills the senate passed during his terms that seemed necessary at the time have really stood out in importance right now. Romine talked about how these two bills have really — almost inadvertently — greatly assisted Missouri residents during the current pandemic.
“We handled the telehealth bill,” he said. “Because of the telehealth bill, physicians can meet with their patients online and still be able to provide billable services through the process. It was important at the time — not knowing what was going to happen right now — but now it has become significant, especially in rural areas to be able to access healthcare at all levels.
“The Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program has become more important than we ever thought it would be. Everybody’s having to use it now. That laid the groundwork for the virtual course access that a lot of schools are utilizing right now. I feel very blessed to be involved in those two pieces of legislation that are significantly important right now in our pandemic society.”
