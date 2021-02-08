Romine completes year as Missouri State Tax Commission chair

“I think it’s important for continuity, I don’t mind sharing any of my experiences,” he said. “She should not have to recreate the wheel or reread a lot of material.

"Some of these issues return from year to year, so I told her I would make myself available on any of the issues that come up. I just to feel it’s important to have that relationship, so that I can support her any way I can to be successful at her job. It’s about taking care of the senate district.”

Two bills the senate passed during his terms that seemed necessary at the time have really stood out in importance right now. Romine talked about how these two bills have really — almost inadvertently — greatly assisted Missouri residents during the current pandemic.

“We handled the telehealth bill,” he said. “Because of the telehealth bill, physicians can meet with their patients online and still be able to provide billable services through the process. It was important at the time — not knowing what was going to happen right now — but now it has become significant, especially in rural areas to be able to access healthcare at all levels.

“The Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program has become more important than we ever thought it would be. Everybody’s having to use it now. That laid the groundwork for the virtual course access that a lot of schools are utilizing right now. I feel very blessed to be involved in those two pieces of legislation that are significantly important right now in our pandemic society.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.