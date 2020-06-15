Sales tax report surprises SFC

“That’s been my speech for two years, all the reasons people have for coming here,” he said. “We’ve got the doctors, restaurants and stores. We are a leading county, we are a very dynamic county. We’re surrounded by counties that are suffering.”

Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers gave his thoughts on reasons for the county’s increase. The city will not know their sales tax totals until after June 7.

“I’m expecting ours to be up,” he said. “First, you had the stimulus check, people will spend that money. Second, a lot of people were laid off and filed for unemployment. With the state unemployment plus the $600 federal unemployment they were receiving, many were making more than they were making working.

“Then there is what I call substitution buying. The restaurants were closed. The lumberyards and hardware stores were not closed. They were busy as could be. I think that people that didn’t have an option of going out to eat because a restaurant was closed or they couldn’t go for personal care appointments, chose to spend that money on other things — home improvement, landscaping, other things. I just believe that to be an effect. I don’t have any data to support it, it’s just my observations.”

