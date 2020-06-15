Sales tax report surprises SFC

St. Francois County Treasurer Kerry Glore just received the latest sales tax report for the county that revealed a surprising result — sales tax revenues for the year are up by 3.19% compared to last year, with the latest month having an increase of 2.66% compared to 2019.
“I’ll be honest with you, I even called the state of Missouri because I thought, ‘How can this still be up?’” she said.
Glore said when she called the Missouri Department of Revenue they also said that Missouri is $18 million short statewide because of the general shutdown due to COVID-19.
The sales tax report reflects a two-month delay due to businesses turning in sales tax reports at the end of the month then the state has a month to process the reports. The June report actually covers the economic activity in the month of April. Some local officials expected a large drop in sales tax revenue from April due to the massive shutdowns caused by the coronavirus.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher indicated he was pleasantly surprised by the report. He had been predicting a reduction in revenues.
“I keep telling everybody that’s the last positive we get for the year,” he said. “It’s hard to figure.”
Gallaher did mention a possibility for the increase is business that St. Francois County receives from residents from other counties.
“That’s been my speech for two years, all the reasons people have for coming here,” he said. “We’ve got the doctors, restaurants and stores. We are a leading county, we are a very dynamic county. We’re surrounded by counties that are suffering.”
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers gave his thoughts on reasons for the county’s increase. The city will not know their sales tax totals until after June 7.
“I’m expecting ours to be up,” he said. “First, you had the stimulus check, people will spend that money. Second, a lot of people were laid off and filed for unemployment. With the state unemployment plus the $600 federal unemployment they were receiving, many were making more than they were making working.
“Then there is what I call substitution buying. The restaurants were closed. The lumberyards and hardware stores were not closed. They were busy as could be. I think that people that didn’t have an option of going out to eat because a restaurant was closed or they couldn’t go for personal care appointments, chose to spend that money on other things — home improvement, landscaping, other things. I just believe that to be an effect. I don’t have any data to support it, it’s just my observations.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
