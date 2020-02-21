Sanders announces run for coroner

Dan Sanders has announced plans to run for St. Francois County Coroner as a Republican.

Sanders, a Kennett native, moved to St. Francois County in 1989 and is a 1990 Farmington High School graduate. He attended Mineral Area College and served in the U.S. Army/National Guard.

His work experience includes retail management but his passion was found in 2000 when he joined the staff at Cozean Memorial Chapel where he obtained his funeral director's license.

In 2011, he became the general manager of Cozean Memorial Chapel and held that position until 2018. He currently works as a funeral director at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.

Sanders is a member of Farmington First Baptist Church and an active member of several community organizations: St. Francois County Rotary Club, Farmington Elks, American Legion, as well as Ducks Unlimited and NWTF.

"I see our county growing right in front of our very eyes," he said. "The one area of county government that I deal with, as a funeral director, is the county coroner's office. I feel this is where I can help bring the coroner's office into the 21st century and help make St. Francois County Coroner's Office first class."