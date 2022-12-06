Sanzotera returns to Leadwood PD

Leadwood has hired a new police chief. It is the sixth chief the former mining town has had in just over two years.

Robert Sanzotera was sworn in Monday at Leadwood City Hall to oversee a police department beleaguered by budget problems and personnel challenges.

When reached Tuesday, Sanzotera said he was glad to be back working in Leadwood, the start of his law enforcement career.

“This was my first stint, back in the early ‘90s,” he said. “I came back about two and a half years ago. I’m back again, so that's three times.”

Over the course of about three decades, Sanzotera has served a number of law enforcement departments, most recently as a deputy for Ste. Genevieve County. He said he has worked with Pilot Knob, Potosi and Desloge police departments, and for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

He once was chief of police for Bismarck, but became disenchanted with the position due to reasons cited in a three-page letter he read aloud during his public resignation at a May 2018 meeting of the Bismarck Board of Aldermen.

The first thing Sanzotera is tackling is the paperwork.

“There's report writing systems that haven't been dealt with on the computer or even updated. There has to be a way to do the paperwork before I can do anything else, so I've been in contact with a company that does our report writing system,” he said. “There's a lot of disorganization inside this police department. So, pretty much administrative things, and once that's done I will concentrate on trying to bring some officers in full-time and then we'll just go from there.”

Sanzotera said he recognized the city has largely been without a police department for more than a month, “my main priority is getting officers back out on the street. So that's what I've been doing the last couple of days. It's just trying to get things organized and running the way it's supposed to.”

Sanzotera takes over from former police chief Emily Portell, who was let go last month after serving under three previous chiefs. Since Portell’s exit, the city has been relying on the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department to occasionally, as they’re able, patrol the city streets.

It was also reported that former police chief Jason Jarvis, who served the town for about four months, might be working for the department part time.

Jarvis had taken over as chief in October 2021 from John Spradling. Spradling had served since May 2021, after Greg Northrup left in April 2021.

Northrup had taken over the department from former chief William Dickey, who had been fired in September 2020 after being arrested on multiple felony charges including stealing a firearm, explosive weapon or ammonium nitrate, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and hindering prosecution of a felony. His case continues to make its way through the court system.

The police department is a frequent cause of complaint among citizens who attend and speak at the monthly board of aldermen meetings. It is not uncommon for residents to complain that not enough police coverage is provided, and in the next breath acknowledging the town lacks sufficient resources to fund and equip the kind of police coverage they have in mind.

Leadwood citizens, in April, passed a 1% sales tax initiative at the polls by 54%, with 30 “yes” votes and 26 “no” votes. The money was intended to boost the public safety budget.