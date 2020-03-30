Scaggs asks Parson to close state parks

The weekend’s break in a series of gloomy spring showers brought hundreds of people to Missouri’s state parks, precipitating a collective side-eye among quarantiners who were following national and state officials’ urging to avoid crowded places.
Particularly making the rounds were photos of Elephant Rocks State Park’s parking lot, teeming with cars, many said to be sporting out-of-state plates.
Iron County Presiding Commissioner Jim Scaggs posted on Facebook a letter and photo he said he sent to Gov. Mike Parson on Sunday.
“I was just sharing what people were calling and telling me about. There have been a lot of phone calls, both positive and negative of the email I sent,” Scaggs said Monday. “We don’t have a positive case (in Iron County) yet, and we’d like to keep it that way.”
Scaggs asked Parson to order the division of Missouri State Parks to close all parks until the threat of COVID-19 was lifted.
“Today one of our State Parks here in Iron County was at capacity with out-of-town visitors … I watch your press conferences every day and you continue to encourage citizens to stay home,” read Scaggs’ letter to the governor. “Let me assure you that your message is not being received.”
Scaggs went on to list countywide efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: closing schools, restaurants, businesses, and government office doors unless an appointment is made.
“… We have had citizens that have passed, but yet we limit the funeral home to only 10 people to pay their respects to their beloved family members. Then we drive by the State Parks and see hundreds of people socializing,” he said. “Some of these parks have no restrooms and no way to practice the CDC safety guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but yet they are still open.”
On Monday morning, the state was trying to come up with a solution.
Scaggs said he spoke with a representative from Missouri State Parks who assured him they were working on the issue, and that Elephant Rocks’ weekend congestion wasn’t the only active park causing concern.
Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director, confirmed Elephant Rocks was one of several parks that were at-capacity or over capacity this weekend, and that social media was buzzing about whether or not the state should close the parks.
“Right now, we’re looking at different solutions to address the situation, and looking at the fact that so many people coming out is creating challenging situations,” he said. “We’re definitely acknowledging that it’s an issue.”
Still, Sutherland said, one of the challenges was not to create a one-size-fits-all solution, since the natural attributes and services of Missouri’s state parks are as varied as the state’s terrain.
“Some parks haven’t seen increased visitation possibly due to their location, and some places are so big that large crowds of people are more dispersed,” he said. “But then we have areas that are always popular, but not very big. Elephant Rocks falls into that category.
“So we have a challenging situation, but we’re acknowledging that the large crowds are happening, and we’re looking to alleviate that.”
Sutherland said Castlewood in St. Louis County has been highly popular in this pandemic season of social distancing and outdoor activities. He said Watkins Woolen Mill and Weston Bend in the western part of the state are also drawing large crowds. At those last two parks, Sutherland said, “you’ll see lots of Kansas state license plates, instead of Illinois plates.”
State park fishing is still happening, although fishers are urged to stay six feet apart.
“Trout parks over the weekend saw pretty high visitation, but the Conservation Department is not restocking the fish, they’ll be suspending that. When the fish begin to disappear, there’ll be fewer people,” he said. “There are still people hiking at a lot of these trout parks, though.”
Camping at state parks was suspended March 27. They had been open even as visitor centers, park offices and historic sites had been closed to the public effective March 20. Day use areas have been open without restriction this whole time, although MSP has urged visitors to follow COVID-19 guidelines for distancing, hand washing, and coughing or sneezing into the crook of one’s elbow.
On a more local level, the outdoorsy might be out of luck if they turn to city parks. Farmington closed their many parks and sports complexes on Friday, allowing only hiking, walking and fishing. Bonne Terre and Desloge have closed until further notice their city-owned parks, pavilions, and playgrounds to help prevent the spread of the virus, city officials announced on Monday.
Sutherland said he’s normally pleased to see people streaming through all of Missouri’s parks, and marveled at how the coronavirus has changed perspective.
“These are unusual times. If it was just normal times, we’re always glad people like to come. But because of the importance of social distancing, we’re acknowledging we’ll likely have to do things differently,” he said. “Outdoors is usually a good place to be, unless it’s a lot of people coming to the same park.”
Scaggs echoed the sentiment.
“We love that people like to come and enjoy the beauty and the good people of Iron County,” he said. “But now’s the time to reflect on what impact they could have on our citizens, many of whom are elderly.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
