Scaggs asks Parson to close state parks

“… We have had citizens that have passed, but yet we limit the funeral home to only 10 people to pay their respects to their beloved family members. Then we drive by the State Parks and see hundreds of people socializing,” he said. “Some of these parks have no restrooms and no way to practice the CDC safety guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but yet they are still open.”

On Monday morning, the state was trying to come up with a solution.

Scaggs said he spoke with a representative from Missouri State Parks who assured him they were working on the issue, and that Elephant Rocks’ weekend congestion wasn’t the only active park causing concern.

Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director, confirmed Elephant Rocks was one of several parks that were at-capacity or over capacity this weekend, and that social media was buzzing about whether or not the state should close the parks.

“Right now, we’re looking at different solutions to address the situation, and looking at the fact that so many people coming out is creating challenging situations,” he said. “We’re definitely acknowledging that it’s an issue.”