Gov. Mike Parson appointed Scott J. Schrum as associate circuit judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit.

He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge position created by the retirement of the Honorable Randall L. Head. 

Schrum, of Belleview, is currently a partner at Marler Schrum Law. He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Central Methodist University in Fayette and a Juris Doctorate from Saint Louis University School of Law. 

