On Thursday, local business owner, Kent Scism, announced that he will be running for the Missouri State Senate 3rd District seat as a Republican candidate.
“I am running because I am passionate about my community and I want to do everything I can to see it thrive,” said Scism. “I have been humbled by the tremendous support I have received in this community throughout my life, and I am dedicated to continuing my lifetime of service in the state senate."
He said he is proud to call the Farmington community home and is committed to making it a better place to live, work, and play.
Scism's background stems from this area as he is from Farmington and much of his childhood was spent raising livestock on the farm that he grew up on.
When he was child, his father built a Ford tractor dealership and later purchased a Ford Motor Company dealership which Scism began working for at a young age.
For much of his adult life. Scism has worked to build his father’s dealership, Sam Scism Ford, into “a large and profitable business operation.”
Scism went on to explain that as a young adult he didn’t have an interest in politics; however; in 2007, when Scism was serving as president for the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association (MADA), the Department of Revenue approached MADA because they were having trouble determining why some revenues were down.
He continued to say that undertaking the job of figuring out why revenues were down, doing the research and making capitol trips opened the door to having an interest in politics.
“I think it kind of started way back when [in 2007], and I just didn’t know it then.”
Three areas that Scism stated he would focus on are the opioid crisis, healthcare and education.
“My main priority is to address the opioid crisis in the state,” said Scism. “We are the only state that doesn’t have a prescription drug monitoring plan, and that doesn’t make sense to me.
"Drugs do not discriminate against the young and the old or the rich and the poor. (A prescription monitoring program) isn’t going to fix it, but it would be a start.”
Concerning education, Scism wants to ensure that there is quality education for children and young adults. He desires to put an emphasis on trade school and the trades.
“Of course, I want to focus on health care because it is an issue,” said Scism. “Premiums are going up and deductibles are going up. Sometimes you can’t even afford to go to the doctor because the deductibles are too high, so that has to be addressed.”
Scism touched on the tragedy he and his family faced when they lost a daughter to the opioid crisis and how that tragedy is a motivator in his vision for the community.
Scism expressed that he is pro-gun rights and pro-life, and he is a conservative.
“I think legislation is a lot like selling cars. It is negotiating, so I bring that to the table.”
Previously stated, Scism’s life experience has “led him to have a real understanding of the challenges facing today’s entrepreneurs, small businesses, and youth.”
“There are 34 senators in the senate, and usually a freshman senator can still get something done.”
Scism spoke of the support from his wife of 32 years and how she has been behind him and his endeavors even before he thought he would be running for this position.
“As I said I am retiring so I would be able to devote a 100% of my time to this job,” said Scism. “I have lived in this community all my life, and it has given a lot to me, and I would like to give back. I just want to make a difference.”
The current state senator for the 3rd district, Gary Romine, is term-limited.
