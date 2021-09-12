Sechrest sworn in as associate circuit judge

Newly-appointed Associate Circuit Judge Brice Sechrest is sworn into office by Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn at the St. Francois County Courthouse on Friday.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Sechrest to the associate judge’s position in the 24th Judicial Circuit on Aug. 20 to fill the vacancy left when Joseph L. Goff Jr. resigned to work in private practice.
After being sworn into office, Judge Sechrest addressed the packed audience in the Division III Courtroom, thanking his family and everyone in attendance for their support. He said he is looking forward to starting work this week.
