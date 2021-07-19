Seiberlich talks about county grants

“Last year, Grant Audit Specialist Bridget [Smith] was responsible for 27 grants, this year we’ve added one more, we have two more grants pending approval, so that will bring us up to 30,” he said.

Seiberlich noted that the rules constantly change on the grants that come from Washington, D.C., and Jefferson City. Smith keeps track of those rule changes in addition to checking the paperwork sent to her from the grant administrators throughout the county.

“Webinars, she’s on Zoom all the time,” he said.

In 2020, the revenue from the 27 grants was almost $9 million, with $6.8 million in expenses. Seiberlich stated that the difference in revenue-to-expenses is the various completion and start dates in fiscal and calendar years.

Seiberlich said he often hears the question, "So, that’s free money?" in regard to the grants.

“Well, yes and no,” he said. “It is free money except you all pay for it. It’s your money. That’s why it’s responsible for us to make sure that when we have somebody apply for a grant, that they do the paperwork correctly, that we can balance the books so when the independent audit comes in and says the administrator did it right, that you started the program and ended the program.”