Seiberlich talks about county grants

During the St. Francois County Commission meeting on Tuesday, County Auditor Louie Seiberlich spoke about grants that the county administers every year as part of their funding.
“Last month, Amber Menjoulet presented the independent single audit information,” he said. “She gave information about grants that we receive. Since then, there have been questions about what are those grants and how are they impacting St. Francois County?”
Seiberlich then listed all the grants that the county works with:
- Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative; Juvenile Reception and Detention Services; Juvenile Detention Care and Maintenance; Juvenile Court Diversion Grant; Juvenile Justice Program Assistance;
- State and Local Task Force Agreement (DEA St. Louis Division); COPS Hiring Program; Victims of Crime Act; High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program Grant;
- Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program — Mineral Area Drug Task Force; Equitable Sharing Program — Mineral Area Drug Task Force; Smart Prosecution Grant — pending; Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant;
- Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplementation Grant; Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program — block grant for sheriff’s department; Equitable Sharing Program — sheriff’s department;
- Forest Service Schools and Roads Grant; Federal Land Payments in Lieu of Taxes;
- CARES Act Funding; Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds; Emergency Management Performance Grant; Emergency Management Performance Grant through CARES Act — pending; HAVA Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grant Agreement — Elections;
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects of Regional and National Significance — Family Treatment Court; Child Support Grant; National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs; Community Development Block Grant for Mineral Area College;
- Local Records Grant Program;Indigent Cremation Reimbursement Grant; and Solid Waste Management Assistance Grant.
“Last year, Grant Audit Specialist Bridget [Smith] was responsible for 27 grants, this year we’ve added one more, we have two more grants pending approval, so that will bring us up to 30,” he said.
Seiberlich noted that the rules constantly change on the grants that come from Washington, D.C., and Jefferson City. Smith keeps track of those rule changes in addition to checking the paperwork sent to her from the grant administrators throughout the county.
“Webinars, she’s on Zoom all the time,” he said.
In 2020, the revenue from the 27 grants was almost $9 million, with $6.8 million in expenses. Seiberlich stated that the difference in revenue-to-expenses is the various completion and start dates in fiscal and calendar years.
Seiberlich said he often hears the question, "So, that’s free money?" in regard to the grants.
“Well, yes and no,” he said. “It is free money except you all pay for it. It’s your money. That’s why it’s responsible for us to make sure that when we have somebody apply for a grant, that they do the paperwork correctly, that we can balance the books so when the independent audit comes in and says the administrator did it right, that you started the program and ended the program.”
According to Seiberlich, the grants fund a wide range of items, including a school resource officer for West County School District, a trades building to be built in the future for Mineral Area College, and various law enforcement programs. He also said that if more grants are going to sought, his office will have to add another employee to help with the immense amount of paperwork and oversight.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher weighed in on the grants. “My definition of a grant is where everybody pays too much in taxes, then you go beg to get some of your tax money back, as long as you promise to spend it exactly their way,” he said.
