Senate public hearing takes up Bentley's Law

A Bonne Terre woman lost her son, future daughter-in-law and an infant grandson to a drunk driver’s accident last April and is now caring for their remaining children.

On Wednesday morning, she testified on behalf of her initiative, Bentley’s Law, before a Missouri Senate committee. The Missouri House of Representatives passed it through on March 30, sponsored by State Rep Mike Henderson, R-Desloge. The law is named after her surviving grandson.

If Bentley’s Law successfully passes Senate approval and is signed by the governor, children who lose a parent or parents to drunk drivers could be entitled to financial redress from those same drunk drivers. Once the drunk driver leaves incarceration, they have up to a year to begin restitution payments to help support the children until they’re 18, or 21 if the children enroll in post-secondary education.

The mother, Cecilia Williams said she felt her testimony before the Senate went well.

“I’m not one to prepare a speech, because I prefer to speak from what's in my heart. This is my second time I've testified on it. I get nervous, but once I start talking, I'm OK. The hard part is having to explain why the bill was created. And that's hard to do. It's hard to keep going back to that day (of the accident),” she said.

“I’m hoping they vote on it today and it passes. It would be nice to get this put away before the legislative session ends next week.”

The effort she started last spring has gained national traction. Williams said 24 states are now looking at similar legislation that enacts financial consequences on drunk drivers who kill parents of young children. Tennessee recently passed legislation in the House and Senate, and Williams said she hopes she can make it to the state capitol in Nashville to watch the governor sign it, which is anticipated next month.

“I’m hoping I can get there, I have a GoFundMe on my Facebook page, although there’s not a lot in there, right now,” she chuckled. “But the (Tennessee) representative, Mark Hall, talked about me being down there for that. I hope to see it.”

Williams is still caring for her two grandchildren affected by the loss of their parents and baby brother, and she said even if she doesn’t collect a dime of restitution from the drunk driver who killed them – the law will not be retroactive once it passes – all of her efforts will be worth it if financial challenges are eased for future guardians and surviving parents.

“Because I think other families deserve it. There's too many people out there who are raising children because of the actions of a drunk driver killing their parents or parent,” she said. “You have a husband and wife that’s been together for years and one of them gets killed by a drunk driver, or both parents get killed by a drunk driver. The kids deserve to have that compensation.”

Williams said last fall, she is aware many might say she could have obtained a lawyer to sue for restitution, but, she said, the legal costs would probably have gobbled up any settlement or wage garnishment that might have been determined.

“A lot of people find themselves in the position where the person who killed or injured their family, they don’t have insurance, they don’t have assets, they have nothing,” she said last fall. “And yet, they somehow have enough to buy other things … In Bentley’s Law, it would be a part of victim services and will prevent people from having to go through an attorney to get restitution.”

Williams has received a lot of moral support from other people who have lost family members to drunk drivers.

“And I can tell you, they are grateful for this. Because they feel the same way that I do about it. They and I hope people will think twice before they go out and drink and drive,” she said. “So they're pretty happy about it. You know, they're happy to see that somebody's taking a stand against it, to try and make things better.”

Henderson said on Tuesday that he’s pleased the bill seems to have progressed well so far.

“I’ve been very fortunate with this bill. For one, Cecilia Williams has an important story to tell. Second, we’re fighting for a just cause here, we’re fighting for the right thing on behalf of these kids,” he said.

“And the third thing is, the Missouri Prosecutors Association actually helped me on the language because that's what the tough part is on any bill, you don't want to do any harm. We want to make sure we do it right,” Henderson continued. “And I'm not a lawyer (he is a retired school administrator). So the legalese on this has been kind of difficult, but Missouri Prosecutors Association were kind enough to help me on it. And I think we have most of the language worked out now. So that's really helped us.”

Henderson said he has hopes the bill might pass before the legislative session ends next week, but he’s satisfied that even if it doesn’t make it this year, it has more than a fighting chance to be passed in the next session.

“I don’t know anybody who’s against it. I don't think I have anybody. We got Mothers Against Drunk Driving, everybody's testified in favor of the bill. I don't know if anybody's ever testified against — the only negative comment they said was, we got to make sure we do this language right, in how we do these child maintenance payments,” he said. “And I think we have that worked out. And so no one actually opposes what we're trying to do, that I have heard so far. So that’s usually a good sign that we'll move forward.”

