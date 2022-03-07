Settle discusses Fredericktown progress

In the county south of St. Francois, Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle earlier in the first quarter of 2022 put together a "State of the City" report on the past and present year's projects.

"Without a doubt this has been one crazy year," Settle said of 2021. "From the different variants of COVID coming and going, to the prices of materials and fuel skyrocketing or the availability of items to be purchased for that fact. Then there is the tornado that disrupted so many families and businesses in our community and caused so much heartbreak."

Settle said to top it all off, the year finished with a 73-degree Christmas Day, which many did not like but he was not opposed to it.

"Hopefully 2022 will be a great year for everyone, and we can put some of these past burdens behind us in the coming year," Settle said.

Settle said he knows there are several topics being discussed around town at any given point and one of those is the Prop P tax that was passed in 2018.

"A lot of people ask why nothing has been done with the money from the Prop P tax or why the Public Safety Building has not been started yet," Settle said. "The answer to this is, it takes a lot of planning and engineering for such a project.

"The engineers have to work with plans/sketches and thoughts from the fire department, police department and the board of aldermen on the layouts for these buildings. Both departments have ways they want their department laid out."

Settle said then the city has to produce a building that it can afford and pay for from the Prop P funds without causing itself issues later down the road.

"Each time we get a different layout, we have a committee meeting and then take it to the board of aldermen," Settle said. "We have had a hard time getting a facility large enough for the two departments, that will accommodate both and be acceptable for all of the equipment they have, at a price we can honestly afford with the amount of money being generated by the tax."

Settle said remember the price of everything has drastically increased since the Prop P tax was passed. The city only has one chance to do this right and they want to do it right the first time.

"This tax money is being placed into an account and has been growing since day one when the revenue started coming in," Settle said. "We had to have a down payment for such a loan, which we do now have. Those funds are 100% going to be spent on the items they were intended for. We do have a plan now and things seem to be moving forward."

Settle then moved on to the topic of the sports complex.

"This seems like a process that has taken forever, but it is near completion," Settle said. "The high school girls played on the fields last fall and they said they loved it. Hopefully there will be a lot of use in these fields in the upcoming years."

Settle said the lights and poles for the fields have arrived and once the city receives information from the engineers, regarding footing sizes, and the area sees some decent, dry weather, those will be installed.

"The fields look great and the grass is thick," Settle said. "This is what we were hoping for.

"The concession stand and restrooms have worked out really good as well. I know everyone thought the price of the concession stand/restrooms was way overpriced, and I can only agree, but the fact is, it was actually near $90,000 cheaper than the, one and only bid we received to build this building."

Settle said hopefully the city can call this project complete for a while and everyone can get some enjoyment out of it.

Regarding the fields at JC Park, Settle said, the city has budgeted some money to work on the fences. He said they have needed repairs for some time.

Moving on to the city's meter change out program, Settle said, for the most part, the majority of the residential meters have been changed.

"We have had some issues with the meter weps (antennas) not being able to transmit to the receiver at city hall," Settle said. "The manufacturer is in the process of getting us some new units. They are going to come and replace these themselves at no cost to the city."

Settle said this will not affect the residents in any way, and the city workers are still able to read these select few meters manually like they have always done.

"The meters that did not have any issues are working great," Settle said. "There is a lot of information that can be obtained by this system that helps both the residents and the city."

Settle said the city was also able to get all of the water line on West Side Drive, North Wood and Maple Court replaced in 2021.

"These lines were in very bad shape and it seemed like we had to dig them up a couple times each year for repairs," Settle said "They also replaced these water lines with a larger diameter of pipe. This will make the amount of water volume much greater and we were able to place new fire hydrants on the end of these lines."

Settle said the city was happy to be able to have Jokerst Paving come in and overlay North Wood and Maple Court Dr. after the water lines were replaced. He said, with any luck, these streets should not have to be cut into for many years.

The city is planning to do a couple more water main projects in the coming year.

Settle said every year the city electric department budgets funds to upgrade sections of the electrical system which is a pretty expensive process.

"We can only do a small section each year," Settle said. "The plans are to some day have the complete system done and this will increase the voltage, as well as replacing lines, poles or other items that may have outlived their time limit."

Settle said it will take several years to complete the improvements, but the city is heading in the right direction.

"A hot topic always is the PPA (purchase power adjustment) charge on the electric bill each month," Settle said. "The city has a budgeted purchase power cost of .0721 cents per KWH (kilowatt-hour). Each month we take the KWH we sell and the total dollar amount we sell and this gets us a per KWH cost. If that cost is more than .0721 cents, it comes back as an increase on the PPA line of your bill and if it comes back less than, it will show as a credit."

Settle said the purchase power cost bills are generated by MPUA (Missouri Public Utility Alliance) out of Columbia. This is who the city of Fredericktown purchases power from and that electricity is brought to town through lines owned by Ameren Electric.

"This seems to be a misunderstanding for some who think we purchase our power from Ameren," Settle said. "If we do not add this PPA charge to your bills then your bill would not total correctly for those of you who figure your own bill. The PPA is a separate line item on your bill for transparency reasons, so everyone knows exactly what they are being charged for."

Settle said the word from MPUA is, hopefully the PPA charge may be near one half the cost of this past month.

"Another topic of conversation is the electric rates," Settle said. "Earlier in 2021 we spoke with MPUA about rate study needs. They let us know that we should be doing complete rate studies about every 10 years and mini rate studies about every 3 years. Our last rate study was in 2010 so we started looking into the rate study process."

In September of 2021, the city had a rate study completed by Toth & Associates.

"They evaluated the electric and PPA rate structure we had, and analyzed our current and projected budget needs," Settle said. "Once they completed the evaluation, they helped us set a new electric and PPA rate structure."

Next, Settle discussed additional government funding, which cities, counties and states have received, called ARPA funds (American Rescue Plan Act).

"These funds were intended to be used on infrastructure projects," Settle said. "We are still waiting to see what all the guidelines are for these funds before we get into planning any major projects.

"We have many different areas for these funds to be used such as line replacement for the wastewater and water lines like we had done this past year. There is also a possibility that we may even be able to use a small percentage of these funds on road repairs."

Settle said the city would like to get some milling and repaving of West Main Street. He said he does not feel this is the worst street in the city, but it is the most traveled and the entrance to the town.

"We are also planning to replace a section of wastewater line along Buford Street," Settle said. "This was a project we were trying to get done at the end of the year but just could not get time to make it to happen. We are planning to start on this soon."

Settle said the city is also going to rebuild one of the pavilions at the City Lake Park which was destroyed by the tornado, along with cleaning up the mess it left behind. It will be a long time before that park is back to the way it used to look.

Lastly, Settle said the city is currently in the process of purchasing a "new to them" fire truck from the City of Farmington and this is great news for a couple of reasons.

"The truck we are replacing is several years old and starting to have mechanical issues," Settle said. "These are vehicles that we need to be ready when the time comes to use them. The truck we are replacing is a ladder truck. The newer truck we will be getting has over 100 feet of reach versus the older truck that only had 65 feet of reach."

Settle said,many people have questioned the need for a ladder truck that can reach so high when it does not have any tall buildings.

"What you have to remember is, if this truck is having to set up in the middle of the street and reach across a yard up to the second or third story window, that can take up 100 feet really easy," Settle said. "Also, this truck will give the city a lower ISO rating. The ISO is a score given to fire departments and insurance companies. This score will help to lower the cost of insurance premiums for everyone."

The city currently has an ISO of 4 and the Fredericktown Fire Department hopes that the new truck will help lower the rating to a 3.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

