Seven new cases of COVID-19 in SFC

Cases of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the area.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported seven new cases on Monday.
The county has 56 active cases, 14 of which are associated with the two Department of Corrections outbreak. Of the 259 total cases, 138 are associated with the outbreaks.
There are 37 cases that have no known source of contact.
The next two to four weeks in St. Francois County have the potential to be a turning point for our community, according to the health center.
“Citizens need to take personal responsibility to do the following: monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, wear masks when within 6 feet of others, and stay home if you are sick or are awaiting test results,” the health center said on Friday. “We are working hard to hire additional personnel, increase access to testing, develop a community status indicator system, and provide other resources.”
The health center said they are strongly discouraging large social gatherings of any kind.
“If we are going to slow the spread of this virus, we must come together as a community,” the health center said. “We understand the frustration and difficulty we’ve all experienced.
"Every citizen, business, and organization has a role to play and the choices we each make will shape how St. Francois County comes out of this pandemic. Let’s work on making our community safe for our families, friends, and neighbors. We appreciate the individuals who are following public health recommendations, but as a whole, we can do better. We must do better.”
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported one new case on Monday. The county now has 39 total cases and five active cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported a new case on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 17 and seven active cases.
The health department also reported possible exposures to a positive COVID-19 case on July 18 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge from 7:30-8 p.m. and on July 16 at the Madison Medical Center gift shop from noon-3 p.m.
If you were at the above locations during these time periods, call the health department at 573-783-2747.
The Washington County Health Department reported one new case and a possible exposure alert on Monday. The county has 53 total cases and nine active cases.
Before being diagnosed with the virus, the health department said, a person attended a funeral at DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi on July 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“A few close contacts were listed and have already been notified by a Public Health Nurse to quarantine,” the health department added. “Any other individual that attended the service for 15 minutes or more and/or did not practice social distancing is being asked to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 through Monday, Aug. 3. The Health Department is asking those individuals to reduce interaction with public, wear a mask if possible when out, practice good social distancing, and good hand hygiene.”
The Iron County Health Department reported the county’s eighth and ninth case on Monday. The seventh case was reported on Saturday.
The county has six active cases.
“For those wanting to know where all of the active cases are located in the county, they range from Pilot Knob to the southern end of the county,” the health department said. “However, do not let that be a false sense of security if you do not live in that area.
"COVID-19 is widespread throughout the state. All of our neighboring counties are seeing increases in positive cases, as well. Please continue to take precautions to help prevent the spread.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
