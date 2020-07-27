Seven new cases of COVID-19 in SFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cases of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the area.

The St. Francois County Health Center reported seven new cases on Monday.

The county has 56 active cases, 14 of which are associated with the two Department of Corrections outbreak. Of the 259 total cases, 138 are associated with the outbreaks.

There are 37 cases that have no known source of contact.

The next two to four weeks in St. Francois County have the potential to be a turning point for our community, according to the health center.

“Citizens need to take personal responsibility to do the following: monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, wear masks when within 6 feet of others, and stay home if you are sick or are awaiting test results,” the health center said on Friday. “We are working hard to hire additional personnel, increase access to testing, develop a community status indicator system, and provide other resources.”

The health center said they are strongly discouraging large social gatherings of any kind.

“If we are going to slow the spread of this virus, we must come together as a community,” the health center said. “We understand the frustration and difficulty we’ve all experienced.