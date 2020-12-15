Several file for city, school boards

Tuesday marked the first day to file for races that will appear on ballots for the April 6, 2021, General Municipal Election. By the end of the first day of filing, several had thrown their hats into the ring.
Here are the races that will appear on the April 6 election ballot, as well as those who filed on the first day. The last day to file is Jan. 19, 2021. Final certification will take place Jan. 26, 2021.
Bismarck
There are two positions open on the Board of Aldermen, a seat for Ward 1 and another for Ward 2. Members of the board are elected to serve two-year terms. Sioux Young holds the Ward 1 position and Amy Wiley represents Ward 2. No candidates have filed for either open seat.
Bonne Terre
Two-year terms in Ward 1 and Ward 3 are open. Those seats are held by Bruce Pratte and Erik Schonhardt, respectively, who both refiled. Schonhardt will be challenged by Donny Hawkins.
Desloge
Mayor David Kater has been elected to the St. Francois County Commission, so his seat is open. David Shaw, Tina Kater, and Renee Sadler have filed to run.
For the Board of Aldermen, two-year term seats are open in Ward 1, Ward 2, and Ward 3. No one has filed yet. The seats are currently held by David Shaw, Chris Gremminger and Jerry Hulsey, respectively.
Farmington
Mayor Larry Forsythe's four-year term will end and he has filed for reelection.
City Council open seats include:
Ward 1, two-year term, currently held by David Kennedy.
Ward 2, two-year term, currently held by Chad Follis. Originally appointed to the seat, Follis has filed for election.
Ward 2, one-year term, currently held by Harry Peterson.
Ward 3, two-year term, currently held by Wayne Linnenbringer.
Ward 4, two-year term, currently held by Vanessa Pegram.
Ward 4, one-year term, currently held by Tom Joyce.
Fredericktown
The Fredericktown City Council has three open seats with two-year terms, Alderman Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3. Incumbents Rick Polete, Paul Brown and Kevin Jones all filed for reelection.
Madison County Hospital Board has one seat open for a five-year term. No one has filed yet.
Madison County Ambulance Board has two open seats with three-year terms in District 3 Castor Precinct and District 6 Ward 3. No one has filed yet.
Madison County Health Department Board has three open seats with four-year terms. Kathy Stearley has filed.
Iron Mountain Lake
Iron Mountain Lake officials could not be reached at press time.
Leadington
Mayor Joe Davis' two-year seat is open and he has filed for reelection. There are also three aldermen seats open, a one-year term and two two-year terms. Steve Kinsey and Gregg Skaggs currently hold two of those seats. The third is open.
Leadwood
Mayor David Henry's two-year seat is open for filing, as are two-year terms for seats held by Ward 1 Alderman Charlie Lewis and Ward 2 Alderman John Vickers. Vickers refiled, and Ed Austin filed for mayor.
Park Hills
Mayor Daniel Naucke’s four-year term is ending. David Easter and Larry LaChance have filed to run for mayor.
There are also four council seats open: Ward 1 currently held by Alan Coleman, Ward 2 held by Larry LaChance, Ward 3 currently vacant, and Ward 4 held by Donna Dettmer. Council members are elected to two-year terms. Dettmer has filed for re-election to her Ward 4 seat.
Bismarck Schools
Two three-year term seats on the board are open. No one has filed yet. Aaron Radford and Melinda Dugal are the incumbents.
Central Schools
Officials could not be reached for filing information as of press time.
Farmington Schools
Two three-year terms are on the ballot. The seats are currently held by Dolores Howard and Kurt Bauche. Both incumbents have filed for reelection.
Fredericktown Schools
The Fredericktown R-I School Board has two seats open with three-year terms. Incumbents Richard Allgier and Xandra Sonderman have filed for reelection.
North County Schools
Three-year terms for two seats on the school board will be open. The seats are held by David Mallow and David Bahr, who have both filed to retain their seats. Raven Larkin has also filed.
West County Schools
Two three-year terms are open. Chris Briley and Tyson Wilkins have filed for reelection.
Mineral Area College
Board of Trustees seats in Sub-District 1 and Sub-District 2 are open. Scott Sikes and Lisa Umfleet have filed for reelection.
911 Board
District 1 has two, four-year terms up for election. They're currently held by Ginger Taylor and Todd Mecey. District 2 also has two, four-year terms up for election. The seats are held by Kenny Wakefield and David Pratte. David Pratte has filed for reelection.
Health Center Board
Sherry Cauley, Jack Poston and Victoria Damba have four-year terms expiring.
Laura Rasnick has filed for the three-year unexpired term to which she was appointed.
County Ambulance Board
Laura Moran and David Kater have three-year terms that are expiring.
