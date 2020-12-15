Several file for city, school boards

Tuesday marked the first day to file for races that will appear on ballots for the April 6, 2021, General Municipal Election. By the end of the first day of filing, several had thrown their hats into the ring.

Here are the races that will appear on the April 6 election ballot, as well as those who filed on the first day. The last day to file is Jan. 19, 2021. Final certification will take place Jan. 26, 2021.

Bismarck

There are two positions open on the Board of Aldermen, a seat for Ward 1 and another for Ward 2. Members of the board are elected to serve two-year terms. Sioux Young holds the Ward 1 position and Amy Wiley represents Ward 2. No candidates have filed for either open seat.

Bonne Terre

Two-year terms in Ward 1 and Ward 3 are open. Those seats are held by Bruce Pratte and Erik Schonhardt, respectively, who both refiled. Schonhardt will be challenged by Donny Hawkins.

Desloge

Mayor David Kater has been elected to the St. Francois County Commission, so his seat is open. David Shaw, Tina Kater, and Renee Sadler have filed to run.