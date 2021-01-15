Several government offices close for MLK Day on Monday

All county and state government offices, as well as most schools and Mineral Area College, will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Some city offices will be closed for the holiday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed. Monday's trash will be picked up on Wednesday.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed.

Desloge City Hall will be closed. There will be a double trash route on Tuesday.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed. They will have double trash pick up on Tuesday.

Iron Mountain Lake City Hall will be closed.

Leadington City Hall will be closed.

Madison County Courthouse will be closed.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed.

City of Farmington offices will be open.

Leadwood City Hall will be open.

