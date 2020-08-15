Sewer line debate continues in Desloge

The debate about who is responsible for replacing the sewer line on Evergreen Street in Desloge continued on during Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Park Hills has said they will pay for the labor if Desloge pays for the materials.
After reading the city’s agreement from 1976 with Park Hills regarding sewer lines, the Desloge aldermen voted at last month’s meeting that Park Hills should be responsible for maintaining the lines and therefore paying for all of it.
On Monday night, residents expressed their frustration in the debate. Jami and Ernie Lucy have lived in their house on Evergreen for four and a half years. The sewer main is uphill from their sewer pipes.
Within a week of moving in, their finished basement flooded. About two months later, they paid for all new sewer pipes. Since then, they said, they have refinished their basement and still have to bring in a plumber about every three months.
“When we called Drain Busters, as soon as we told them the address and they got to our house, they said ‘we knew exactly where you were talking about,’” Jami Lucy said, “because they've been there every six months for 15 years, not just to our house but about five houses up the street.”
She said Park Hills has been working closely with them, flushing out the lines when needed. Sometimes it helps, sometimes it doesn’t.
“The last time (a City of Park Hills representative) came over, he said, ‘we’ve got to get something done,’” Jami Lucy said. “He said, ‘if they would have taken the sewer from the back of your house straight out to the alley, it would have gone downhill and it would have been perfectly fine.’ He said, ‘we need to do that for about six houses on the street.’”
Desloge Public Works Director Jason Harris said it will cost about $9,000 for the three manholes plus the cost of the pipe.
Both cities agree this is what needs to be done, but who pays for it, is the question. Desloge paid for the original sewer system. Residents are paying their bill to Desloge, but then Desloge gives that money to Park Hills maintain the system.
Jami and Ernie Lucy feel like they are getting nowhere. They feel like they are caught in the middle.
“We just want someone to fix it,” Jami Lucy added.
Desloge Mayor David Kater said he would talk to Park Hills and the aldermen agreed to put it back on the agenda next month.
Alderman Alvin Sutton is just concerned about the residents who are affected.
“I don't care about ownership; I don't care about an agreement from 1976,” Alderman Alvin Sutton said. “It’s not going away … Until it’s resolved, we need to take care of it.”
The aldermen also debated with two representatives from Jokerst Inc., a paving contractor in Ste. Genevieve, over an invoice.
Jokerst Inc., who has done work for the city before, was chosen to make improvements and overlay asphalt on several streets adjacent to Desloge Drive. They submitted a bid of just under $100,000, about $30,000 less than the next lowest bid.
The city budgeted $100,000 for the job. But Jokerst came back with an invoice of about $115,000.
“We haven't had a contractor, I don't believe -- and I've been here quite some time -- that have come back and actually wanted more from us than what they bid on that project,” Kater said. “I mean, other than a work order or anything like that, an exception order or change order or whatever.”
The representatives from Jokerst Inc. said once they started milling the streets they encountered rock and cracks that needed more than just the two-inch overlay of asphalt. They said they felt the extra work and wedging was necessary to complete the job correctly and noted that it is hard to stop a pavement project in the middle to get a change order.
One of the representatives with Jokerst Inc. said he did have a conversation with City Administrator Dan Bryan in the middle of the project about some of the streets being in rough shape, which Bryan confirmed.
“I can share the second half of my conversation, which we're standing on Ivy Street, and you said, ‘what are we going to do? I'm kind of in tough place right here. I got my bosses who want this and I also want to give a good product to you all and I want to have future jobs with the city,’” Bryan said. “And my response to you were was, ‘you may have eat that $15,000 in order to keep a good relationship with the city of Desloge for future projects.”
The representative added, “I assumed we were going to work this out, because any other city would.”
Harris, with public works, gave a detailed breakdown to the aldermen of the justifications of the overages that Jokerst Inc. gave him, including three different numbers for the amount of asphalt that was needed.
Sutton suggested splitting the difference in order to look out for how the taxpayers' money is being spent, as well as maintain a good working relationship with Jokerst Inc.
Alderman David Shaw agreed.
“If we can't prove one way or the other on every point that seems like a logical compromise to me,” Shaw said. “If we have a good reputation, working with a reputable contractor that has done a good job for us and been honest and straight up for us (and) he ran into some issues that he probably couldn't see, then I think what Alvin said about meeting half way is reasonable.”
The aldermen voted to split the difference of $6,363 for the lower tonnage amount. Deion Christopher voted against as he said he doesn’t believe the company can spend the city’s money without getting prior authorization.
With the recent protest in Desloge and open carry of firearms being brought up, Desloge City Attorney Scott Reid asked the aldermen about updating the city’s firearms ordinance. Right now, the city prohibits open carry unless a person has a concealed carry permit.
He said the city also needs to tweak the part on concealed carry now that the state has made it legal for anyone to concealed carry except in certain places.
The aldermen all agreed that they wanted to change the ordinance to allow open carry for anyone and tweak the concealed carry part to be in compliance with the state statutes.
In other business, the aldermen:
- honored Volunteer Firefighter Jared Meador as the Employee/Volunteer of the Quarter.
- approved an ordinance to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain municipal officials.
- approved two ordinances to accept and approve the lot consolidations of 413 South Jackson and 300 South Desloge Drive.
- approved a bid of an estimated $1,920 to Christopher Callender to outfit and wire newly purchased patrol vehicles for the police department.
- heard from Court Administrator Linda Simino that Court Amnesty Week will be Sept. 8-11.
- approved the purchase of a duty vehicle for the fire department at $16,950.
- approved a stormwater project at the Desloge City Park that will cost an estimated $11,069.60.
- supported updating the personnel policy to allow city employees to be able to donate leave time to another employee of their choice if needed.
- agreed to discuss further the idea of putting up solar street lights in Riverview Estates after Harris does more research on cost estimates.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
