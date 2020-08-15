Sewer line debate continues in Desloge

“I can share the second half of my conversation, which we're standing on Ivy Street, and you said, ‘what are we going to do? I'm kind of in tough place right here. I got my bosses who want this and I also want to give a good product to you all and I want to have future jobs with the city,’” Bryan said. “And my response to you were was, ‘you may have eat that $15,000 in order to keep a good relationship with the city of Desloge for future projects.”

The representative added, “I assumed we were going to work this out, because any other city would.”

Harris, with public works, gave a detailed breakdown to the aldermen of the justifications of the overages that Jokerst Inc. gave him, including three different numbers for the amount of asphalt that was needed.

Sutton suggested splitting the difference in order to look out for how the taxpayers' money is being spent, as well as maintain a good working relationship with Jokerst Inc.

Alderman David Shaw agreed.