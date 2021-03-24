Sewer project discussion continues

“As long as you have our sewer people approve the work you're doing,” McFarland added. “Now you could have got an outside contractor to come in and do it, too. But still, our sewer people would have come in and approve the work. Hey, I don't like the setup much more than anybody else does.”

They eventually worked their way back to Alan Gremminger’s issue.

McFarland said it is Park Hills’ policy to bring the sewer line 10 feet over the resident’s property line, which they have done.

“That's what we always do, whether written or not,” he said. “That's what we’ve followed for years.”

Alan Gremminger said he was told different things by different officials with Park Hills. First he was told, all the taps would have to be on the east side of the homes. But then, the other home owners were able to choose, he said.

They told him that was because it didn’t cost the city more to run it to either side for the others. It might not matter to the city, but it does to the home owner, he said.