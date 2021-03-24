Sewer project discussion continues

The Evergreen Street sewer project in Desloge is almost finished, but there is still one unsatisfied resident.
Alan Gremminger, who lives on the street, wants the cities of Desloge and Park Hills to pay for and install an additional 65 feet of pipe, so that the new sewer line connects to the tap on the west side of his house. Right now, the line runs 10 feet over his property line in the southeast corner.
He said this is unfair because the rest of the homeowners had the line run directly to their taps, which has saved them money.
“It feels like I’m being penalized because I’m on the end of the run,” he added.
Alan Gremmiger brought up his concerns at last week’s Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting.
The debate over the Evergreen sewer line began over the summer. Residents on the south side of the street became fed up with the backing up of their sewer lines because the sewer main is uphill from their houses.
“I have to have my sewer run longer augured out, on average, about four or five times a year,” Alan Gremminger reminded the board. “That's about $100 a pop and it’s getting expensive. So all of the neighbors on that side of the street are having the same issues.”
After some debate of who is responsible for fixing this issue, as Desloge paid for the original sewer system; residents are paying their bill to Desloge, but then Desloge gives that money to Park Hills maintain the system.
The two cities agreed that Desloge would pay for the materials and Park Hills would do the work. The sewer lines would now run to the alley instead of uphill to the street.
The project is nearing completion, but Alan Gremminger is frustrated that he is the only resident being asked to pay for extending his line. He said Park Hills has refused to help him.
Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland, who attended last week’s meeting, said this project has been a nightmare for the city. They estimated it would take a month, but they started in November and they aren’t finished yet. He said it’s already cost the city $33,900 in labor. Plus the rock they’ve encountered has already damaged one of their rock breakers.
“This whole project, this whole problem, had nothing to do with the city of Park Hills,” McFarland said. “It was all Desloge and the citizens that own the houses and we thought we would be a good neighbor and kind of step in.”
This statement again brought up the debate of who is responsible for the sewer lines.
“My understanding is as long as I've been on the board is that Park Hills owns the sewer,” Desloge Mayor Pro Tem Alvin Sutton said.
“Park Hills does own the sewer,” McFarland answered.
“So if it's your sewer, we have no business to be working on it,” Sutton continued. “However, I'm not the only one that heard that. You said it was our problem. It was the residents’ problem. That means we can work on it.”
“As long as you have our sewer people approve the work you're doing,” McFarland added. “Now you could have got an outside contractor to come in and do it, too. But still, our sewer people would have come in and approve the work. Hey, I don't like the setup much more than anybody else does.”
They eventually worked their way back to Alan Gremminger’s issue.
McFarland said it is Park Hills’ policy to bring the sewer line 10 feet over the resident’s property line, which they have done.
“That's what we always do, whether written or not,” he said. “That's what we’ve followed for years.”
Alan Gremminger said he was told different things by different officials with Park Hills. First he was told, all the taps would have to be on the east side of the homes. But then, the other home owners were able to choose, he said.
They told him that was because it didn’t cost the city more to run it to either side for the others. It might not matter to the city, but it does to the home owner, he said.
“But because I'm on the dead end of it, you're only going to stop at my southeastern property line,” Alan Gremminger explained. “And that's going to cost me an extra X amount of dollars and an extra so many feet that's going to be in the ground that I have to deal with later on with potential problems.
“You set a precedent, not you personally, but your city set a precedent of putting those taps on the same side of the house that they came out. You have to continue it now. You can't penalize me because I'm at the upper end of the dead end of the line.”
Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan said it would cost an estimated $440 for the extra 65 feet pipe.
McFarland said his utilities director estimated the work would take an additional two to three weeks.
Sutton said he wants to do what is best for the residents, but he respects what Park Hills is doing.
“If you don't set a policy somewhere, you're going to run out of money,” he explained. “There's not enough money to go around and I get that. Even though the job itself -- the supplies may only be so much -- the amount of man hours up there takes your people away from other stuff. I get that. Is there a compromise?”
McFarland said he planned to go back and talk to his utilities director and others on the project to get the answers he does not have. Then he plans to discuss things with Bryan.
“Nobody in the City of Park Hills wants to do anything to harm any citizens of Desloge or do anything against the city,” he added.
They also talked about looking into the sewer agreement between the two cities.
During the public comment period, the board also heard from the business owners at 328 and 330 North State Street who are concerned about the maintenance of the alley/street between the two businesses.
The street is owned by Dr. Laurence Lum of Quality Health Care, who owns part of the building. Darrell Thurston owns the other section.
“Normally the city used to take care of the street for us,” office manager Donna Thurston said. “But we let everybody have access to it and the street’s really getting in bad shape.”
Even though the public uses it, it is still private property, Sutton said, no matter what’s been done in the past.
“If we spend taxpayer’s money to fix private property, than anybody else in town that has a business that needs their private property paved, we have to answer, why did we do yours and not do theirs?” Sutton explained.
If they don’t want to shut off use to the public, Bryan said, the next solution is for Lum to survey and plot an easement for roadway that the city would take over.
Lum said he is possibly interested in that option and would discuss it further with Bryan.
The board started this meeting off with a moment of silence for long-time city employee Wayne Ketcherside, who passed away in February.
Sutton then recognized several city employees.
Scott Hedgcorth, with the water department, was honored as the Employee of the Quarter and for his 41 years with the city.
Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock was honored for his 40 years of service and James Russell, with the parks and recreation department, for his 31 years of service. Russell couldn't make it to the meeting, so Parks and Rec Director Jake LaHay accepted the award on his behalf.
Daelyn Wickerham was recognized for going above and beyond in his duty as a firefighter.
In other business, the board:
- Approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of waterworks refunding bond for the city.
- Approved a resolution to amend the longevity portion of personnel practices.
- Read a letter from attorney Seth Pegram, who requested being appointed to a two-year term as city municipal judge once his term expires at the end of April. Sutton approved the appointment to the two-year term.
- Approved a fowl permit for resident Daniel Oppermann for 20 hens. Oppermann has 60 but plans to rehome the rest. The city is also going to see about getting him a kennel license so he can keep all five of his dogs.
- Heard from Bullock about the importance of the 911 sales tax initiative that is on the April ballot.
In the meeting, the board approved the following bids:
- $10,950 to Yoder Excavating and Hauling for the demolition and site clearance of 104 South Country Lane.
- $27,317 to Jerry Hotop Painting for painting the city pool and fixing the deck.
- $7,598 to CP Sealcoating and Striping for sealing and striping in the parks.
- $26,323 to Lead Belt Materials for the paving of the trailhead and tennis court parking lots. The board decided to forego paving the picnic area parking lot for now to keep the project on budget.
- $11,573 to Lead Belt Materials for the Olive Street expansion project.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.