SFC and TDL are closer to an agreement

St. Francois County took another step Tuesday morning toward combining the Terre Du Lac Police Department with the sheriff’s department.

The county commission issued a draft of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would be signed by the county commissioners, the sheriff and the president of the Terre Du Lac Property Owner’s Association.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained the progress so far.

“We’re working on it, we’re getting it done; we’re close,” he said. “There are some blank lines in there, and it’s primarily the cost that the county would be reimbursed each year for this service.

"Primarily, that’s labor. That’s based on history, so we are going to have to get their financial records to find out what that is so that can fill in these lines on the contract so we can sign them.

“The original contract called for a 5% ceiling per year of cost increase. I didn’t want that, because there’s no incentive for anybody to not spend money if there’s only a 5% maximum cost increase, just spend what you want. I had it changed so that the cost increase would be actual. If they save money, they can come down. There’s an incentive to be very functional with their money. In government, that’s not normal.”