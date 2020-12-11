SFC appoints Rasnick to health board

“We needed a replacement. They do a lot of good work.”

The budget hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in the commissioner’s room. Amber Menjoulet stated that the proposed budget is on the county’s web page at sfcgov.org or a copy may be obtained at the auditor’s office.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland reported that all the tires for the recycling program have been disposed of.

“We’re still compiling the data as far as fuel, wages and equipment usage,” he said. “We just don’t have the final numbers, but we will have them at the next commissioner’s meeting.”

Gallaher stated that he had received an update from Parkland Health Center about COVID cases.

“They’re down to a 35 patient count from 55,” he said. “They expect a surge after the Christmas get together. They’ve had to cut back on some of their services, for instance, the cardiac rehab. They needed those people that are working in those departments elsewhere.”

The next commission meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioner’s room.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.