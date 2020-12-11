SFC appoints Rasnick to health board

The St. Francois County Commission appointed Laura Rasnick to the St. Francois County Board of Health Tuesday morning.
During their regular session at the courthouse annex, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that two people were interviewed by the board and Rasnick was deemed best for the current needs. The position was vacated by the resignation of Tara Wadlow.
“This will be a short-term appointment,” Gallaher said. “Starting a week from Dec. 15, people will start filing for the election of [the health board].”
County Clerk Kevin Engler spoke. “I just want to clarify that we have four positions that are open [for a four-year term], and one position open for a three-year term. Anybody can apply to fill the last three years of this term that you are appointing for. That election will be in April.”
Gallaher asked, “That position will be different on the ballot?”
Engler answered, “Yes, it will.”
The commission then appointed Gallaher as the new public sector member of the East Missouri Action Agency Board (EMAA). The position would be vacated by Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins at the end of his term of office.
Mullins said he has been on the EMAA Board since he was first elected in 2009.
“We needed a replacement. They do a lot of good work.”
The budget hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in the commissioner’s room. Amber Menjoulet stated that the proposed budget is on the county’s web page at sfcgov.org or a copy may be obtained at the auditor’s office.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland reported that all the tires for the recycling program have been disposed of.
“We’re still compiling the data as far as fuel, wages and equipment usage,” he said. “We just don’t have the final numbers, but we will have them at the next commissioner’s meeting.”
Gallaher stated that he had received an update from Parkland Health Center about COVID cases.
“They’re down to a 35 patient count from 55,” he said. “They expect a surge after the Christmas get together. They’ve had to cut back on some of their services, for instance, the cardiac rehab. They needed those people that are working in those departments elsewhere.”
The next commission meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioner’s room.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
