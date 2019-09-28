{{featured_button_text}}

Bridge beams and wages were on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.

St. Francois County Highway Administrator John Gross sought approval from the commission for bridge beams at a cost of $84,000.

“We are looking for approval today to purchase eight concrete beams from County Materials for the Buck Mountain Bridge,” he said. “Usually road and bridge will bid out all of the items over $6,000 per state statute, but this time we leaned on the engineer of the bridge to get those quotes for us as they would have the resources to know what beam manufacturers are in the area.

“We received one from County Materials, they are centrally located out of Salem, Illinois, but they have a manufacturing facility in Bonne Terre. One in Kansas City we did not receive a quote for. So, basically this goes to a sole source provider. If the place in Kansas City would have responded there would have been an added cost to travel those 63 foot beams all the way across the state of Missouri. Eight trucks plus a police escort for each truck.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher added, “And that’s work in Bonne Terre, too, in this county.”

Gross clarified that depending on the workload at County Materials, the beams could come from Bonne Terre or Salem.

In response to an audience question, Gross detailed how the bridge was designed.

“It’s going to be a 60-foot open span bridge,” he said. “These beams are 63 feet long, weigh 42,000 pounds and they are a hollow beam.”

Gallaher added, “These beams are three feet wide, so the eight of them make a 24-foot span, so there is just a little gap between them, they will grout that full and pour a cap on it. It will be a very strong bridge. It will be pre-stressed with an eight bag concrete mix.”

The commission gave approval for the purchase of the beams.

At the request of the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the commission agreed to a tabled agenda item regarding the hourly rate on two recently hired legal assistants.

Ariel Epulle, department head of the child support division of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office asked that Laura Byron and Christi Moyer receive $16.50/hour due to their new positions in the child support enforcement unit.

“When you are considering that rate of pay, our budget is 100 percent reimbursed by the state,” she said. “Because child support is a special funded program, it’s actually a federal-funded program and the state is then reimbursed by the feds over 70%. The county does pay our salary, they pay our medical, but then we submit everything the county pays for and it’s 100 percent reimbursed by the state.

“We get our yearly budget for the state. That’s what we work on. Both of these salaries are within our budget.”

Epulle noted that the child support unit is different from the rest of the prosecutor’s office in that it covers four counties.

“Also, when you think about these duties, this isn’t just about St. Francois County,” she said. "We do all four counties in the [24th circuit] … When you do all four counties, it adds up to a lot of cases.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

