The St. Francois County Commission approved the budget for 2020 on Tuesday morning during regular session.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich submitted the budget to the commission at the annual budget hearing held before the commission meeting.
“With the negotiations between your staff and our staff and the assistance of all the county officeholders, I think we have arrived at a budget that is fair and equitable for the taxpayers,” he said.
During the hearing, two amendments were proposed to be adopted during the commission meeting. The first amendment corrected a clerical error on transferring money from the general fund to the assessment fund.
The second amendment was proposed by Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson to remove the 3% administrative fee of $75,000 charged to the road and bridge department.
Seiberlich weighed in on the fee. “That is just a statutory rule, ‘may be charged’, it was just included as it should be with any budget. We have no feeling for it one way or another from the auditor’s office.”
Following the meeting, Seiberlich talked with the Daily Journal about the process of assembling the county budget for 2020.
“A little before August we put together some questions, visited with every officeholder, and through the months revisited them, negotiated with them and came to a situation where everything is satisfactory to them [and] satisfactory to the commission,” he said.
“We are impressed by the sales tax revenue, it’s coming in way higher than what we estimated, but we always estimate conservatively on revenue and then on expenses we tend to go just a little bit the other way. We very seldom see expenses come down from year to year. Then we have the unknown: utilities, fuel, things like that.”
The expenses for the county will be higher in 2020 due to having four elections: the Presidential Preference Primary, the General Municipal Election, the Primary Election and the General Election.

In other business, IT and Emergency Management Director Dan Duncan presented the commission with a recommendation on purchasing a mass notification system for the county. The county had received a bid from two companies, OnSolve and RAVE.
“It is my recommendation after reviewing these requests for bids that both of them are pretty much exactly the same,” he said. “However with the RAVE, they have additional modules we can add to it, such as ‘panic button’ and what they also offer is called ‘Smart 911’ which works with our 911 center, when they get the module over there, folks can add their information that when a 911 call is placed, it will trigger the ‘Smart 911’ information to be displayed as well that’s not typically displayed for information such as an autistic child or just any types of things that people can submit.”
Duncan broke down the cost structure of installing and maintaining the software system.
“The first annual subscription for just the RAVE alert, which does the notification and us being able to do an internal group messaging as well, is $10,500,” he said. “Year one does go up to $12,300, then year two drops back down to $10,500 because of the setup fee. It’s still $8,000-10,000 cheaper per year than the OnSolve folks.
“If you throw in the ‘panic button’ and ‘Smart 911’, they do provide a 10% discount bundle of $12,690 for both of those modules.”
According to Duncan, the timing is right to purchase the system, begin the installation process and bring the system online.
“This gives us time to get the mass notification system built before storm season next March,” he said. “That gives us three months to build a database, do a public relations campaign to get folks to sign in to receive notifications on their cell phones and landline devices.”
During discussion of the motion, Seiberlich noted that he contacted the Cole County auditor as a reference for the system and they verified their satisfaction with the software.
The commission moved to have the software purchased.
The 2020 budget for St. Francois County is available for viewing at sfcgov.org on the homepage link of Proposed 2020 Budget.
