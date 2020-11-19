SFC approves deputy raises

“The federal bullet proof vest grant that we apply for — not every year — as it runs out, they put money in the account to pay for half of all new vests that we have to buy,” he said. “We pay the whole thing up front, then are reimbursed for half of each vest.”

Bullock answered, “It’s in the $600-700 range a piece. You can buy cheaper ones, it’s like going down to Bob’s Vest Shop, or getting a good one. We have applied and received the grant, and we found out last week that they had already deposited the money in the treasurer’s office. We wanted to get it on record that it had come through the commission. It will save the county some money, because we are going to have to purchase around $10,000 worth of vests. Officers have left, and often times the vests don’t fit the new guy. We try to hire people that fit in the vests, but that doesn’t work very well."