SFC approves grant application for Berry Road Bridge

The Berry Road Bridge was briefly discussed during the St. Francois County Commission's meeting Tuesday morning.

Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to apply for the Governor Cost Share Grant for the Berry Road Bridge.

“It can be used for any off-system project through MoDOT,” he said. “It can be anywhere from a 50% match up to 100% funded. This has to be turned in by Sep. 30. We have to have a rough draft to MoDOT about two weeks before that deadline.”

The commission approved the application.

Gross said the Berry Road Bridge Project should bid out at the end of October. The bridge was demolished in 2014.

Prior to the start of the regular meeting, the commission held a brief public hearing on setting the tax levy.

County Clerk Kevin Engler said the county’s portion of the taxes will roll back to $0.0379 per $100 of assessed valuation on real estate.

County Assessor Eric Dugal calculated that a $200,000 home would yield the county about $14 in property tax.

Engler said sales tax generates an estimated 80% of the county’s revenues. He explained that when the voters approved the sales tax, the property tax percentage is supposed to roll back based upon the estimated county budget for the year.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said according to the state of Missouri statutes, the county would be authorized to collect 31.48 cents per $100 assessed valuation but will only collect the 3.79 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Later on in the meeting, the commission approved the tax levy from the public hearing at 3.79 cents per $100 assessed real estate valuation.

In other matters, the commission approved a bid award to Henry Adkins Election Supplies for $24,090.34 for the November election. Engler said he looked at the cost from two years ago.

“That’s the election you are comparing it to, it’s $21,661,” he said. “It is higher, but for two years it is less than the inflation rate.”

The commission then awarded bids for the annex building HVAC project. Crystal Heating and Cooling will install the HVAC system for $405,200, MidStates Energy will do the electrical work for $71,560 and Brockmiller Construction will supply the general trades work for $34,900.

Not included in the bid is the construction manager at risk fees and bonds. The work is scheduled to begin after Jan. 1 and continue until May 30 due to lead time on the equipment ordered. The system will be paid for out of ARPA funds.

Nick Jones, IT director asked for permission to solicit sealed bids for Mobile Data Terminals (computers) for the sheriff department’s patrol cars. Jones said he was wanting 15-20 units, depending on the price.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland was elected LAGERS representative for the county for this year. LAGERS is the retirement program for county employees.

Fleet Manager Buck Copeland again spoke to the commission about the purchases of new patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s department.

“There’s four, possibly five cars with all the emergency equipment, light bars, miscellaneous lighting and consoles,” he said. “The only thing they won’t have is docking stations and police radios.”

Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley spoke about how the bid process will be handled.

“Basically we would negotiate with Lou Fusz and it would be under the state bid number. We don’t have an exact number from the dealer yet, but it will be noted that as long as the cars are under a certain number, we will bid them.”

Copeland added, “We have four ordered locally but they aren’t going to be here until November. We ordered them in December. We found these on the lot at Lou Fusz. He is waiting to give me the exact price because we ordered them with cages and he didn’t have that price yet.”

The commission approved the purchase of up to five patrol cars at a maximum of $47,000 per vehicle.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the commission room at the annex.