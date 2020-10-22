SFC awards bid for fire suppression system at jail

Old tires, senior citizens and the jail fire suppression system were on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday morning during their regular session.

Sheriff Dan Bullock is looking at replacing the old fire suppression system at the jail.

“That is the fire suppression system at the jail facility that has been down for quite some time now. If we are going to entertain bringing in federal inmates, it’s something we have to do. We’re requesting to get this thing fixed, they’ve been in and looked at it and seen what it takes to patch it up, and this is actually a price to replace it.”

Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson asked, “If I remember right, it’s the sole source provider, because that is the system we have in the jail now?”

Bullock answered, “Yes it is; no one else [could work on it]. I think that after speaking with Harold [Gallaher] that it was probably meant to be [paid for] out of the money saved from doing the roof.”

Wilkinson added, “We’ve used that money around, that’s for sure.”

Bullock stated that several things were accomplished by using those monies.