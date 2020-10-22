SFC awards bid for fire suppression system at jail

Old tires, senior citizens and the jail fire suppression system were on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday morning during their regular session.
Sheriff Dan Bullock is looking at replacing the old fire suppression system at the jail.
“That is the fire suppression system at the jail facility that has been down for quite some time now. If we are going to entertain bringing in federal inmates, it’s something we have to do. We’re requesting to get this thing fixed, they’ve been in and looked at it and seen what it takes to patch it up, and this is actually a price to replace it.”
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson asked, “If I remember right, it’s the sole source provider, because that is the system we have in the jail now?”
Bullock answered, “Yes it is; no one else [could work on it]. I think that after speaking with Harold [Gallaher] that it was probably meant to be [paid for] out of the money saved from doing the roof.”
Wilkinson added, “We’ve used that money around, that’s for sure.”
Bullock stated that several things were accomplished by using those monies.
Associate Commission Patrick Mullins stated, “And, if it’s in the tune of laying the groundwork to make us some money in the future, as far as the federal prisoners, you bet.”
The bid was awarded to sole source provider Johnson Controls for $39,910.45.
Mullins then reported on the latest St. Francois County Senior Citizen’s Board meeting.
“Applications [for funding] were received by the Bismarck Senior Center, Bonne Terre Nutrition Center, Farmington Senior Center, Park Hills Senior Center and the Elvins Food Pantry,” he said. “All four of the senior centers were given $8,151.77 each. The Elvins Food Pantry was awarded $1,200.
“With those set amounts, that will leave almost $50,000 in the reserve. It was the board’s choosing many years ago to keep close to a $50,000 reserve, that way if there was an emergency that needed it, they would have the funds to do that. They have tapped into that emergency fund, there was roof damage at the Bonne Terre Nutrition Center, and a cooler went out in another one.”
Mullins explained how the funding is accomplished.
“St. Francois County taxpayers passed a five cents per $100 assessed valuation property tax back in 2004. The funds are deposited in a special fund known as the Senior Citizen’s Service Fund. In 2018, the total amount accumulated from January to December was $386,293.29. For 2019, that amount was $373,222.46.”
County Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland reported on the upcoming tire collection program.
“To date, we already have about 750 tires already lined up to be picked up from about 15 different contacts already, and it’s about two weeks away,” he said. “The interest is growing throughout the county to get these tires picked up.”
Wilkinson noted that there’s a definite need for this program and grants.
Copeland continued, “So far, it looks like it will be well utilized.”
Sheriff Bullock briefly noted that he received information the day before that the department has been approved for another round of bulletproof vest grants through the federal government.
County Clerk Kevin Engler updated the commission on the voting process. “As of this morning, we have over 3,700 people that have voted in person. We have over 2,000 mailed out ballots. Next week we will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. That Saturday, which is Halloween, we will be there from 8 a.m.-noon.
“We are hoping we can get another couple of thousand voters. The big meeting room opened up yesterday, we did 285 people and we could’ve easily done twice that.”
Engler highlighted that the Farmington School District has high school students helping elections employees as a way to fulfill their credits for public service.
Engler also singled out the Post Office for their work.
“They take my ballots I take down there twice a day, they pull them aside if they’re county, and put them straight through the routes instead of running them through St. Louis or Cape so that people are getting those ballots the very next day. When they have ballots that came in past the delivery, they bring them that night, because all of those have to be processed. That’s 10 times what we normally send out. We are expecting 65-68% turnout.
“[On Election Day], I go around to every Post Office that afternoon at 5 p.m. to see if there’s any ballots that have come in that day that I can pick up.”
