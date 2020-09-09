SFC awards CARES Act funds to entities

The total awarded to date is $3,063,751.91 with remaining funds of $4,821,909.09 available.

Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins explained how some of these funds will be spent by the entities involved. “The school districts are buying Chromebooks and paying for sanitation and COVID mitigation efforts,” he said. “We’ve got the ambulance district for PPE, sanitation equipment and supplies. St. Francois County Health Center for PPE, testing equipment and payroll.”

Phase 2 applications are for non-profits. They are currently accepting applications and the award date will be Sept. 29.

