SFC awards CARES Act funds to entities

The St. Francois County Commission recently awarded their Phase 1 CARES Act funding to various public entities.
The total amount of CARES Act Funding for St. Francois County is $7,885,661.00. The funding applications are processed for St. Francois County by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SMRPC).
PHASE 1 included Municipalities, School Districts, Ambulance, Health, Fire and 911.
For the administrative costs for processing CARES Act funds, SMRPC will receive $39,400.00.
The following entities received funding:
- West St. Francois County R-IV School District, $270,625.67
- City of Bonne Terre, $7,835.57
- St. Francois County Ambulance District, $23,551.61
- Farmington R-7 School District, $592,520.83
- North St. Francois County R-1 School District, $410,919.84
- St. Paul Lutheran School – Elementary, $105,732.37
- St. Paul Lutheran High School, $40,215.64
- St. Francois County Health Center, $584,335.72
- City of Desloge, $135,126.64
- City of Park Hills, $353,170.82
- Bismarck R5 School District, $292,599.61
- Mineral Area Junior College District, $207,717.59
The total awarded to date is $3,063,751.91 with remaining funds of $4,821,909.09 available.
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins explained how some of these funds will be spent by the entities involved. “The school districts are buying Chromebooks and paying for sanitation and COVID mitigation efforts,” he said. “We’ve got the ambulance district for PPE, sanitation equipment and supplies. St. Francois County Health Center for PPE, testing equipment and payroll.”
Phase 2 applications are for non-profits. They are currently accepting applications and the award date will be Sept. 29.
