SFC board makes approvals

The St. Francois County Commission covered a wide range of business items Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex, including approving the appointment of a new health department administrator.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said the health board had asked the commission to appoint Linda Ragsdale as the new health director.
“I understand the board has nominated you unanimously,” he said. “We welcome you.”
The commission accepted the bid from Adkins Election Services for supplies for the April election for $22,165.35.
IT Director Jared Faulkner asked the commission to request bids for upgrading the Weber Road Facility security.
The sheriff’s department requested approval to purchase four patrol vehicles from the Missouri State Highway Patrol for a total of $81,650 from the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund.
Gallaher asked Sheriff’s Department Fleet Manager Buck Copeland about the department's existing vehicles.
“They’re bumping 200,000 miles,” Copeland said. “These vehicles have about 60,000 miles on them. They are used Highway Patrol vehicles.”
Copeland said Jail Administrator Jamie Crump secured $10,000 grant through the state of Missouri for the emergency equipment to install on the vehicles.
County Clerk Kevin Engler addressed the commission to request a bid for the annual bid for countywide purchases.
“The annual bid is for office items we will bid as a county together. That goes through my office. All the department heads have until February to request what their needs are with us so that we can put it out for bid with the quantities combined.”
Gallaher added, “All the supplies needed for the year … that are regularly purchased.”
Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet also added, “That also includes services.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich noted that there will be a notice posted three times in the newspaper about the bid requests.
The commission also approved the remittances of costs to the circuit judges, circuit marshal and circuit court reporter.
The next county commission meeting will be Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at the commissioner's room on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com