SFC board makes approvals

County Clerk Kevin Engler addressed the commission to request a bid for the annual bid for countywide purchases.

“The annual bid is for office items we will bid as a county together. That goes through my office. All the department heads have until February to request what their needs are with us so that we can put it out for bid with the quantities combined.”

Gallaher added, “All the supplies needed for the year … that are regularly purchased.”

Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet also added, “That also includes services.”

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich noted that there will be a notice posted three times in the newspaper about the bid requests.

The commission also approved the remittances of costs to the circuit judges, circuit marshal and circuit court reporter.

The next county commission meeting will be Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at the commissioner's room on the third floor of the courthouse annex.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

