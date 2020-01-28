The board of directors of St. Francois County Joint Communications met Jan. 15 to discuss the Simms Mountain Tower Project, the budget and the statewide regionalization effort, for which Director Alan Wells is an integral part.
Wells said last year, state statute allowed for the formation of up to 11 regions around the state that would push 911 services forward into next generation. St. Francois County’s 911 services have led the way in not just the state, but the nation in terms of “next-gen” technology.
Wells said currently, eight regions have been identified, with the potential for some to split if the need becomes apparent, forming up to 11 regions. In his capacity as chairman of the statewide committee for regionalization, he’s been traveling to all corners of the state to discuss what gaps might exist among the other 911 centers, and how banding together could lead to group efforts on federal grants.
“Missouri was a county-by-county solution (for funding 911 centers) forever, and it depended on each county’s funding mechanism to determine the level of 911 service provided,” he said. “With this state initiative, we want to get everyone to a minimum standard in training and technologies, and to move everyone toward next-generation 911 where the wireless world has forced us to go anyway.
“So on the regional level, we’ve been hosting those meetings to get in line with our first opportunity to apply for federal dollars here in Missouri for grants. That opens in February.”
Wells said federal grants usually require a 40% match by recipients, but the obstacle for smaller, rural centers is that the grants are usually reimbursed. The centers would need to come up with all of the funding initially, to be paid back by the federal grant at a later date. Wells said, for less-populated, rural areas in the northern and southern portions of the state, revenue streams sufficient to make that initial investment could prove to be an insurmountable obstacle. At this point, he’s traveling around the state to fact-find.
In terms of the St. Francois County 911 Center’s budget, it seems to be in good shape, according to board member and treasurer Ginger Taylor.
“It turned out to be an excellent year (2019),” she said. “We did a lot of new projects but at the same time, we were able to enhance a lot of the services in the expense categories such as staffing and changes in insurance.”
Taylor said sales tax collections for the calendar year were solid. The tax started in April 2015, and in comparing full calendar years, collections were about $2.85 million in 2016, dipped to $2.81 million in 2017, and in 2018, collections rose to $2.98 million. This year, returns were $3.03 million.
“We’re doing quite well,” she said.
Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp observed how dependent the center is on the tax revenue generated, and discussed the idea of asking voters to maintain it in the future.
“As to whether we consider asking the voters to make the tax a permanent thing, the first thing is, it is, in fact our revenue stream,” he said. “Second, I think we can demonstrate to the public excellent use of the taxpayer dollar.
“In our effort to get the tax passed, there was a list of things we wanted to accomplish. We’ve accomplished that list and exceeded the list. I thought sunsetting it was the way to go, we got 68% of the vote. But now I think we can make the case that A, it is our revenue stream, and without it, we’d have to shut the place down, and B, I think when we can produce a list of added-value items for our taxpayers, they’ll appreciate the service we’re providing them. We take their support very, very seriously.”
Taylor acknowledged that about $400,000 from the 2019 budget was carried over to this year, since it had been intended for the Simms Mountain Tower project.
The need to replace the decades-old tower the center shares with Southeast Missouri University for its public radio station was made even more apparent recently when it began to have generator problems. A new generator was ordered, and Southeast will provide one-third of the cost, Wells said.
Also, he said the architectural firm is once again working on the plans to rebuild the tower. He said the state of Missouri might also want to lease about 30 feet of it, which would produce a nice rental fee to aid in the center’s continued projects.
In other news, the board approved retaining Joe Goff as its attorney, and approved keeping liability insurance through First State Insurance.
