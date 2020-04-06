SFC cases grow to 18; Ste. Gen County reports first death

This weekend, the U.S. Surgeon General said this could be a bad week for America in its fight against the virus. As for locally, Elliott said, it’s hard to tell what this week will hold.

“We’ve been expecting to see more cases, so that wouldn’t be a surprise,” Elliott said. “But I know that other places are seeing larger surges than necessarily here in St. Francois County. But we’re prepared for that. The hospital is prepared for that. So we’re ready if that happens.”

When asked what she thinks about the reported projections that virus cases could peak in Missouri in mid-May, Elliott said it’s too early to tell. Just a couple of weeks ago, she said, the thought was it could be mid- to late-April.

“As far as our local data, we’re dealing with fairly small numbers yet, so it’s hard to get a good grasp on what kind of transmission we’re seeing here in our jurisdiction,” Elliott said. “It’s very possible that we’re going to see continued transmission into May, but we are going to have to keep doing good disease surveillance and tracking.”

This is the first week that both the state and county stay-at-home orders are in effect. Elliott said the orders are strikingly similar. But they are seeking clarification on some guidance for non-essential businesses.