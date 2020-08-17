SFC cases increase by 118 over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up by triple digits over the weekend. On Monday, St. Francois County Health Center reported 602 confirmed cases since March, up 118 from Friday.

According to officials, 100 of the 279 active cases are Department of Corrections-related. There were 70 new DOC cases reported over the weekend.

“We are sad to report that two COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed. The community members were of advanced age with other underlying medical conditions. There is one suspect death which the health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death.

“Due to the rapid increase in cases, our capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible. We are seeing active community transmission. Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.”

The health center is asking the public to do the following:

If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay home and isolate yourself away from others. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available).