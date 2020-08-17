SFC cases increase by 118 over weekend

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up by triple digits over the weekend. On Monday, St. Francois County Health Center reported 602 confirmed cases since March, up 118 from Friday.
According to officials, 100 of the 279 active cases are Department of Corrections-related. There were 70 new DOC cases reported over the weekend.
“We are sad to report that two COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed. The community members were of advanced age with other underlying medical conditions. There is one suspect death which the health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death.
“Due to the rapid increase in cases, our capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible. We are seeing active community transmission. Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.”
The health center is asking the public to do the following:
If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay home and isolate yourself away from others. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available).
Start making a contact list for "close contacts" that you have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset. Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed.
If you have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, please self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after the last contact with the case and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you are being tested for COVID-19, please self-quarantine at home away from others until test results are available.
Every business needs to utilize CDC guidance to prepare a pandemic plan if not already done.
Other counties
Iron County has reported seven new cases since Friday. They now have had 40 cases since the outbreak began.
Ste. Genevieve County reported seven new cases since Friday. They now have 78 confirmed cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.