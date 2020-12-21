SFC Commission approves 2021 budget

Seiberlich mentioned that there were some questions after the meeting about costs for election security.

Faulkner said that ties in together with the other security issues.

Seiberlich asked, “That goes with that state compliance?”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Faulkner said it did.

Seiberlich asked County Clerk Kevin Engler if that was reimbursable.

Engler said he understood that the first three years are reimbursable through the grant that the state received for election security.

“When he started corresponding from those people, I said 'we don’t have it in our budget to upgrade it.'”

Faulkner followed up, “We have to show them that we are participating in exactly what they need, and we can get reimbursed for it all back, to show them we are making an effort.”

Seiberlich asked, “That is the only requirement, that we’re making an effort, not that they come back and do another review and says it does not meet compliance and we lose that money?”

Faulkner said they wouldn’t lose the funding.