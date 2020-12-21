SFC Commission approves 2021 budget

The St. Francois County Commission approved its budget for 2021 during the regular session Tuesday.
During the discussion on the motion, County Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked for some clarifications of projected expenditures of the IT department that came up during last Monday’s public hearing.
“The first question is the Weber Road [Facility] security,” he said. “We need more definition concerning that.”
IT Director Jared Faulkner addressed the issue.
“In September there was a break-in at the Drug Court facility that night. After that, we were required to go in there with maintenance and do a report to see how much we need to upgrade the security," Faulkner said. "We did come back to the commissioners to request public bidding. We had one sole provider at that time. It was a little higher with our budget this year to go forward, so we wanted to add it to next year’s budget.”
Seiberlich asked, “You mentioned yesterday about $100,000 for state compliance, did I misunderstand that?”
Faulkner answered, “I don’t remember that, but there is some state compliance that we have to agree to. We just got an assessment that was done in November of 2019 with the former director. I just got the report, and we have to upgrade programs and different security risks on all the network. I don’t have a figure on what that amount would be right now.”
Seiberlich mentioned that there were some questions after the meeting about costs for election security.
Faulkner said that ties in together with the other security issues.
Seiberlich asked, “That goes with that state compliance?”
Faulkner said it did.
Seiberlich asked County Clerk Kevin Engler if that was reimbursable.
Engler said he understood that the first three years are reimbursable through the grant that the state received for election security.
“When he started corresponding from those people, I said 'we don’t have it in our budget to upgrade it.'”
Faulkner followed up, “We have to show them that we are participating in exactly what they need, and we can get reimbursed for it all back, to show them we are making an effort.”
Seiberlich asked, “That is the only requirement, that we’re making an effort, not that they come back and do another review and says it does not meet compliance and we lose that money?”
Faulkner said they wouldn’t lose the funding.
“They will come back and check and make sure that we do all the requirements that they want. We may have to buy a couple more things that are not in there, but we won’t lose it. They are giving me a line-by-line of what we need to do.”
The commission approved the addition of $21,000 to the IT equipment budget and passed the full budget for 2021.
In other business, Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland reported on the final results of the tire cleanup program.
“We expended a total of over $47,000,” he said. “That includes salaries, equipment usage based on FEMA rates, fuel expended to transport the tires to the shredding facilities and the cost of shredding itself. We show receipts for right at 5,700 tires.”
The grant will reimburse the county for $10,000 for the costs of the program.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
