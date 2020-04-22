SFC commission authorizes 'back to work' phase for county staff

The St. Francois County Commission is starting the process of gradually reopening the county government.
In a letter to the county, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that “each elected officer of the county is now authorized to begin the ‘back to work’ phase." Gallaher clarified some of the letter at the county commission meeting Tuesday morning.
“The nature of the county business is that the departmental elected officer controls that office,” he said. “[The commission] controls budget, space and policy. In the letter, I gave authorization of the departmental heads to go back to full staffing, rather than the half staffing that we were on.”
Also in the letter, Gallaher noted that “as an officeholder, you may decide on how your people will interact with the visiting public”.
The county maintenance department has been working on installing safety measures for county offices to use when working with the public.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich explained how his office has been coping with the virus outbreak.
“I have four ladies in here, and they all have children, they all have family members at home,” he said. “Six weeks ago, we got laptops for them from the IT Department and started remote work at home. What that means is that they still have access to our secured computers. We talk either by phone or email constantly throughout the day.
“I rotate one [employee] in the office every day. Emily is here [Tuesday] and she won’t be back until Monday of next week.”
Although the trend seems to favor reopening the county and state on a gradual basis, Seiberlich is in no hurry to return normal, especially with the workload still being handled in a timely manner.
“In this office, we are not going to subject our employees coming back to work collectively until we feel confident not only that the curve is flattened, but the curve is gone.
“Our job here is to receive invoices from the officeholders to process them, audit them and make sure that they’re correct and then process them for payment to the treasurer,” he said. “We have not missed a beat of that.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
