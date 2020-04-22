SFC commission authorizes 'back to work' phase for county staff

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Commission is starting the process of gradually reopening the county government.

In a letter to the county, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that “each elected officer of the county is now authorized to begin the ‘back to work’ phase." Gallaher clarified some of the letter at the county commission meeting Tuesday morning.

“The nature of the county business is that the departmental elected officer controls that office,” he said. “[The commission] controls budget, space and policy. In the letter, I gave authorization of the departmental heads to go back to full staffing, rather than the half staffing that we were on.”

Also in the letter, Gallaher noted that “as an officeholder, you may decide on how your people will interact with the visiting public”.

The county maintenance department has been working on installing safety measures for county offices to use when working with the public.

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich explained how his office has been coping with the virus outbreak.