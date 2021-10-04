SFC Commission clears up issue: County not adding roads

St. Francois County maintains more than 400 miles of roads in its system, most all of it paved.
The county is also home to more than 750 miles of private roads that are in various states of repair. As a result, the county commission is often approached about adding one of these private roads to their system. For several years now, the county has refused to do so.
Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland and Highway Administrator John Gross cleared up some misunderstandings about the county taking in new roads. Copeland spoke first about the issues.
“I’m not pointing any fingers at anyone, but I think there are some misconceptions out there coming from land developers or Realtors that when someone builds or buys in a subdivision or puts a new road in and start building houses, I think people in the past have been told that if enough people move in here, this road gets brought up to specs, the county will take it in,” he said. “That’s just not true.”
Gross said that road and bridge department is having enough trouble keeping up the maintenance on the current road system without taking in more.
“Last winter’s fluctuations of temperature and moisture, it really had a toll on our infrastructure,” he said. “To say we can take on 750 miles more of unimproved roadway, that would be asking for a lot of trouble.
"Is it fair to the taxpayers to take in that 750 extra miles of roads? We would basically go back to all gravel roads. We would not have the money to pave it all. Right now we have 400 miles of paved roads and 6-8 miles of gravel, or we would have 1,150 miles of gravel or very poorly maintained paved roads.”
Copeland stated that’s one of the reasons that the commission has not added any additional roads.
“Typically, it seems as though people desire to have their roads added to the county system once they’re in dire need of repair,” he said. “Until that point, they see no need for the county to maintain their road, but once they cannot afford or fund its improvements, let’s have the county take it over.”
Some of the same people want the county to simply do repairs without the county taking on the road for their system. Copeland stresses that they still cannot help out.
“It’s not that we’re not sympathetic to their plight,” he said. “But for liability reasons, we can’t work on it. If it’s not our roadway and we do some work on it and something happens to it, we are looking at liability issues we can’t allow.”
Sometimes confusion will stem from the fact that local cities will annex subdivisions and take over the roads that are built and they become city streets. Regardless of situations in the past, cities and the county both have requirements before taking on additional roadways. Gross estimates that the county hasn’t taken in a new road since 2009.
“There have been some questionable subdivisions that we’ve taken in the past that were not brought up to county specs for whatever reason,” he said. “Now the taxpayers are paying the consequences of those actions. Should the county ever decide to take a road in, it has to be brought up to a certain specification. What the base material is made out of, what the grading material is made out of, how thick the asphalt is, what’s the road width, drainage, all that has to be to specifications before the county would even consider taking that in.”
According to Gross, people often think the county is required to take on a new roadway.
“One point that residents of the county bring up to myself, Clay and the commission is, ‘We are taxpayers of the county, our roads should be taken in by the county’,” he said. “Our answer to that is, you probably drove on a county road to get to your house in some form in between a state highway and your road.”
Gross also says that people hear about County Aid Road Trust (CART) funds and think it is for all the roads in the county.
“When people hear about the CART funds that receive for our roadways, that’s just the roads we maintain, we don’t receive CART funds for private roads,” he said.
Copeland noted that the last 10 years of county growth have really added to the problem of private and public road wear and tear. Gross concurred and explained how these private developments have a lot of road issues.
“You have these heavy trucks coming in on these privately maintained roads that are not up to spec,” he said. “Concrete and dump trucks are coming in and just blowing them up.
"The people on the private roads may have had them passable until somebody comes in and wants to build 3-4 houses and tears the road up and don’t spend the money to fix and sustain that roadway, even though they are making money on that house.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com