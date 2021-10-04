SFC Commission clears up issue: County not adding roads

"Is it fair to the taxpayers to take in that 750 extra miles of roads? We would basically go back to all gravel roads. We would not have the money to pave it all. Right now we have 400 miles of paved roads and 6-8 miles of gravel, or we would have 1,150 miles of gravel or very poorly maintained paved roads.”

Copeland stated that’s one of the reasons that the commission has not added any additional roads.

“Typically, it seems as though people desire to have their roads added to the county system once they’re in dire need of repair,” he said. “Until that point, they see no need for the county to maintain their road, but once they cannot afford or fund its improvements, let’s have the county take it over.”

Some of the same people want the county to simply do repairs without the county taking on the road for their system. Copeland stresses that they still cannot help out.

“It’s not that we’re not sympathetic to their plight,” he said. “But for liability reasons, we can’t work on it. If it’s not our roadway and we do some work on it and something happens to it, we are looking at liability issues we can’t allow.”