Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge declares switch in parties

Judge declares switch in parties

The presiding judge for Missouri’s 24th Judicial Circuit Court announced Friday she was switching political parties, from Democrat to Republic…

K-9 Benny joins Desloge PD

K-9 Benny joins Desloge PD

Sandra and Danny Miller, owners of Total Electric Company in Farmington, recently donated money to the Desloge Police Department to supplement…

Watch Now: Related Video

Teen marijuana use declines following opening of legal dispensaries