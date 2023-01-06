SFC Commission covers Road and Bridge issues

The St. Francois County Commission covered a number of Road and Bridge Department items when it met in regular session Tuesday.

County Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland discussed the abandonment of county roadways to be annexed into the city of Park Hills.

“Just to give you a little history about this before I begin, approximately 10 years ago — or right around 2010 — the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) built the interchange at the fairgrounds. When they did, this was Flat River Road before they started their interchange at the fairgrounds. Throughout this process, they acquired this roadway, this land, so that they could build their overpass.

“It was an agreement with the county commission then that once they were finished, that this area would be given back to county maintenance as Flat River Road — which it is. So, going ahead 13 years, they finally got their paperwork together. They finally got to the point where they deeded this road back to St. Francois County, and that was in August of 2022.”

With the county Road and Bridge Department and the county commission knowing this was forthcoming, talks were begun with the city of Park Hills about their interest in annexing a portion of the land. The city indicated that it would be, but this was before former city administrator Mark McFarland left his position.

“We have got indications now from the [Park Hills] city attorney that they are interested in annexing this,” Copeland said. So, what we’d like to do at the beginning of this new term — 90-day term — is to start the abandonment process of this area of roadway to allow the city of Park Hills to annex it. The city of Park Hills still has to run this through their council meetings and do an official vote on it. There’s nothing that can be done for 90 days. If, for some reason, they should choose not to annex it in the next 90 days, then we’ll just keep it.”

The commission voted unanimously to begin the process of abandonment on the piece of county roadway.

Earlier in the meeting, Copeland provided the commissioners with background information regarding a request by Rhonda and Lonnie Barton that the county vacate a county road at 677 Grand Avenue in Park Hills.

This was in the Frankclay area that was petitioned last term to run for the 90 days to be abandoned or be vacated by the county,” he said. “Now, this is another — the areas you see in yellow — are just one of the thousands of areas that were plotted out around the turn of the century or earlier than that. These communities were plotted out for roadways and alleyways. It’s an area that has never been utilized. It’s never been a public thoroughfare.

“It was plotted out as a street initially, and then some of these were even turned into highways, but it’s not something that the Road and Bridge maintains. It’s never been open. It is adjacent to [Rhonda and Lonnie Barton’s] property. We posted this for 90 days to let the citizens in the area and at public places know of our intent to vacate those areas, and we received no input — positive or negative.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher interjected, saying, “As I understood it, those dotted yellow lines that I added are the areas we’re talking about.”

Copeland replied, “Correct. The blue lines that you see are the roads that we do maintain. Those are public roadways in the Frankclay area. But the yellow — and there’s a lot of these throughout the county and a lot of these villages and even areas in which we don’t maintain — there’s a lot of these roads that were never utilized.”

Gallaher said, “And everything I had shows that that building is built over the platted outlet.

Copeland replied, “That occurs a lot. That happens a lot, but it’s not something that will affect the county nor the Road and Bridge’s maintenance. Nor will it affect the public in that area as they have never been used.”

Gallaher asked the Bartons if the driveway seen in the diagram belonged to them and if the couple owned both sides of the road. The Bartons answered in the affirmative for both questions.

The commission voted unanimously to abandon the two roadways.

In other actions by the board:

• Approval was given to seek bids for the purchase of election supplies for the upcoming April election.

• Approval was given for the sale of 2022 Trustee deeds to be sold for the amount due plus an additional $30 for recording fees.

• Approved a construction contract with Cochran Engineering for the design of road widening between the new bridge and Kollmeyer Road, also power pole moves, etc., with Ameren Missouri.

• Approved a St. Francois County “on call” project list with Smith & Company, Cochran Engineering and Brockmiller Construction.

• Approved an overage on county road striping.

The next meeting of the St. Francois County Commission will be held at Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in Farmington.