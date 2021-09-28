SFC commission discusses bidding

Requests for qualifications and bids dominated most of the discussion at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.
The Road and Bridge Department received a sealed Request for Qualifications (RFQ) bid from Brockmiller Construction for construction of a building addition and offices. Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland asked that approval of the RFQ be tabled until the next meeting after further review.
“…Until myself and (Highway Administrator) John Gross have an opportunity to review this with the commission,” he said.
At the request of Sheriff Dan Bullock, the commission originally planned on the Goldberg Group Architects for the design of a couple of jail expansion projects. However, at a question from the audience about an RFQ and determining that there wasn’t one, the commission changed direction and decided to bid out for RFQ’s for an architect for the projects.
In other business, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher gave a report on how the county is restructuring the operations of the county morgue.
“The coroner will now be in charge of the morgue,” he said. “Previously, he ran his own office, and then we had a morgue director. Dana (Shuh) will now be the morgue technician.”
Betty Medley will also have her office moved from the front of the Weber Road Facility to the morgue office to help answer the phones and help with the coroner’s records.
Gallaher explained the reason for the changes.
“The idea is to get total workday coverage of the morgue and have someone there to admit the ambulance crews and take care of business,” he said.
Human Resources Director Corey Schrum asked the commission to approve the hiring of the firm CBIZ to do a study on the county’s payroll structure.
“They have done it locally for some of the surrounding counties, and they are going to line everything out for us and give us some recommendations,” she said. “Make sure that we are competitive, not too high or low, as far as wages.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked if there are other firms that specialize in the field.
“There are several,” Schrum said. “But (CBIZ is) based out of St. Louis, they would do it within our timeframe, and they do specialize within county government. I’ve seen the work that they did for another county, so we know the product.”
At the insistence of the Auditor’s Office, the commission approved a request to advertise for sealed bids for the project.
During departmental reports, Engler stated that he has had a turnout of three voters in the past week to vote in-person absentee on the two tax measures for the city of Farmington for the November election.
Gallaher reported that the new air conditioning units were finally installed at the courthouse after quite a delay due to a back order on the system.
Engler added, “And the air conditioners will be shut off in approximately one week. It is perfect timing.”
Gallaher also spoke about some of the county’s suppliers having difficulty with price increases on almost all of the materials that the county needs. He noted that Ameren is raising their prices by 12%.
“We are having that problem across the board,” he said. “I think next year we are really going to have some high costs based on this.”
Due to the start of a new term, the next regular session of the St. Francois County Commission will be Monday at the commissioner’s room at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
