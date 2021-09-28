SFC commission discusses bidding

Betty Medley will also have her office moved from the front of the Weber Road Facility to the morgue office to help answer the phones and help with the coroner’s records.

Gallaher explained the reason for the changes.

“The idea is to get total workday coverage of the morgue and have someone there to admit the ambulance crews and take care of business,” he said.

Human Resources Director Corey Schrum asked the commission to approve the hiring of the firm CBIZ to do a study on the county’s payroll structure.

“They have done it locally for some of the surrounding counties, and they are going to line everything out for us and give us some recommendations,” she said. “Make sure that we are competitive, not too high or low, as far as wages.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler asked if there are other firms that specialize in the field.

“There are several,” Schrum said. “But (CBIZ is) based out of St. Louis, they would do it within our timeframe, and they do specialize within county government. I’ve seen the work that they did for another county, so we know the product.”