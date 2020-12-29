SFC commission discusses jail, COVID outbreak at Road and Bridge

On Tuesday, the St. Francois County Commission met for the final time in 2020, with Commissioners Gay Wilkinson and Patrick Mullins at their last meeting as commissioners.
Sheriff Dan Bullock asked the commission to approve the extension of the current healthcare contract for the jail.
“We have spoken with Advanced Healthcare that takes care of our healthcare in the jail,” he said. “We are extending the program we already have.
"They have made a proposal in the amount $145,844.01. This is 3% over last year which is projected as the most they could raise it.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “And you’ve added services to it?”
“We have and that will be an added amount of around $27,000,” Bullock said. “Often there is money put aside throughout the year. If we do not use it for specialty services like hospitals and things like that, it has been around $30,000 in the past, would cover this added amount we are adding on here.
"I’ve already talked to [the auditor] about this, and if we have to, we may have to amend the budget in December of next year, if this goes over the amount we get back.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich addressed the commission.
“Amber Menjoulet and I have found that the expenses thus far is about $106,000 for this year. With no anticipated added expenditures, that’s where you will come in. The amended budget for next year could make up from the surplus.”
The commission approved the extension of healthcare services for the jail.
The commission appointed Gallaher to the Landfill Transfer Station Board to replace outgoing Associate Commissioner Mullins.
It was reported that St. Francois County Road and Bridge has experienced an outbreak of COVID infections and has had to shut down the normal work schedule temporarily. With this week’s possible inclement weather, Gallaher explained that the department will still be able to handle any emergencies that might arise.
“The last I heard they have at least six active COVID cases,” he said. “Each person has enough crew time to do [take off].
"There is a weather situation coming up. They are working on this so that people don’t have to get together to do this. There is one person per vehicle typically and the leadership works with phone or radio. They don’t have to touch each other. There is a distinct possibility of a 911 phone call, a tree down or something, and they will take care by callout. We’re covered, they’ve thought ahead.”
During the public comments section, Wilkinson talked about his time with the commission.
“I just want to thank the county for the opportunity and it’s been an honor and privilege to serve in this capacity,” he said. “I know the new commissioners-elect will carry on and do a fine job. It’s really been an honor to serve you. Thank you.”
Bullock added, “I just want to thank Patrick and Gay for their support to the sheriff’s department over the years. It’s been great.”
Gallaher commented, “These guys have been a pleasure to work with. As a team, we’ve covered a lot ground in the years that I’ve been here. They’ve been here longer than I have.”
Kary Buckley and David Kater will be the new commissioners, replacing Wilkinson and Mullins.
Gallaher presented plaques in appreciation of service to the outgoing officeholders: Kerry Glore, who worked in the Treasurer’s Office and served as treasurer from Nov. 2, 1982 to Dec. 31, 2020; James Coplin, who served as coroner from Jan. 1, 2000 to Dec. 31, 2020; Wilkinson, who served as District 1 Commissioner from Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2020; and Mullins, who served as District 2 Commissioner from Jan. 1, 2009 to Dec. 31, 2020.
The incoming county officials will be sworn in Thursday in the commission meeting room.
The next regular session of the St. Francois County Commission will be on Monday due to the start of the new term.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com