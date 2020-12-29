SFC commission discusses jail, COVID outbreak at Road and Bridge

On Tuesday, the St. Francois County Commission met for the final time in 2020, with Commissioners Gay Wilkinson and Patrick Mullins at their last meeting as commissioners.

Sheriff Dan Bullock asked the commission to approve the extension of the current healthcare contract for the jail.

“We have spoken with Advanced Healthcare that takes care of our healthcare in the jail,” he said. “We are extending the program we already have.

"They have made a proposal in the amount $145,844.01. This is 3% over last year which is projected as the most they could raise it.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “And you’ve added services to it?”

“We have and that will be an added amount of around $27,000,” Bullock said. “Often there is money put aside throughout the year. If we do not use it for specialty services like hospitals and things like that, it has been around $30,000 in the past, would cover this added amount we are adding on here.

"I’ve already talked to [the auditor] about this, and if we have to, we may have to amend the budget in December of next year, if this goes over the amount we get back.”

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich addressed the commission.