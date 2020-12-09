SFC commission discusses tire recycling

In other business, Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked permission to request proposals for medical services at the county jail.

“It’s for the medical contractor for the jail,” he said. “I’ve added a few things on there. What we are going to do is look at some mental health services, psychiatry services.

"Hopefully with CARES Act money, a Polycom system. Hopefully that stuff can be done over the Polycom systems. It was in the prisons in the '80s back when they started closing down the state hospitals. A lot of the mentally ill wind up in jail. They wind up in the penitentiaries. That’s something you have to deal with on a daily basis.”

Crump further explained the current services they contract for and other changes he expects to make.

“We employ our own nurse,” he said. “I think we are going to get an extra nurse because of the medical needs that we have there, and have more coverage.