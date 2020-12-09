SFC commission discusses tire recycling

Littering and jail services were discussed during the St. Francois County Commission meeting Dec. 1.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland updated the commission on the waste tire recycling program that they are about to finish. They are no longer taking tires, but hauling them to sites that shred the tires for other uses.
“We’re over 7,000 now,” he said. “I’m guessing 9,000-10,000 we will end up with now. We are hoping to be finished this week.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler commended the program, but showed disgust at the necessity of it.
“I know that’s great, but still, there are people in this county that are dumping tires and costing us now,” he said. “The taxpayers have to pay, because they are not conforming to what’s supposed to be done. Most of us are paying a fee every time we have a tire changed.
"These people, every few years we have to pay thousands of dollars to have their tires picked up, that’s something that needs to change. It’s like littering, it costs millions of dollars every year statewide to clear up. It can be prevented.”
Copeland said that it was a 50/50 matching grant.
“We will receive about $9,000, but we will spend way more than that through the Road and Bridge budget. We’ll spend upwards of $20,000, but we’ll get back $9,000.”
In other business, Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked permission to request proposals for medical services at the county jail.
“It’s for the medical contractor for the jail,” he said. “I’ve added a few things on there. What we are going to do is look at some mental health services, psychiatry services.
"Hopefully with CARES Act money, a Polycom system. Hopefully that stuff can be done over the Polycom systems. It was in the prisons in the '80s back when they started closing down the state hospitals. A lot of the mentally ill wind up in jail. They wind up in the penitentiaries. That’s something you have to deal with on a daily basis.”
Crump further explained the current services they contract for and other changes he expects to make.
“We employ our own nurse,” he said. “I think we are going to get an extra nurse because of the medical needs that we have there, and have more coverage.
"That’s basically the physician’s services coming in once a week and changing that from evening hours to days to help reduce overtime costs. The doctor would be coming during day and meeting with administrative staff to talk about individuals, especially psychological issues to refer them to counseling or seeing a psychiatrist over Telehealth. It pays the hospital bills and ambulance, etc. We pay a fee to them based on inmate count. Then if we go under that, we are reimbursed. If we go over, we pay the overage.”
Crump said that the jail construction projects are going well.
“I would say we’re probably 80% complete. The fire alarm system, they’re working on it now, hopefully it will be done by the end of the week.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that he had a call the previous day from the contractor.
“He said that the $80,000 contingency fee will not be needed. They are almost certainly be going to be done by the end of the year.”
The commission announced that the 2021 budget hearing will be on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the commissioner’s office.
