SFC Commission hears ozone report

During Tuesday’s St. Francois County’s commission meeting, Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins explained the latest report on ozone from Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“With the increase of the summer temperatures, our numbers have increased this past month, but our four highest readings are currently a comfortable 11 points below are current maximum of .070 parts per million,” he said. “With forecasts of consistently high temperatures for the next few weeks, these numbers have the potential to change quickly, so please do things we have talked about in the past.
“We don’t want to be listed as non-attainment. St. Louis is non-attainment. Non-attainment would require costs to the taxpayers, local business, industry and government. Some of the costs would be air permits and vehicle emissions testing.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler further explained the problem of being added to the St. Louis area.
“They want us in the St. Louis attainment area, we fought that the whole time I was in the Senate because it dilutes their numbers,” he said. “But, every factory that comes into town like SRG Products has to then raise their standards to meet that overall pollution level. That is costly, costly, costly. We do not want to be in the St. Louis attainment area.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher noted that gas stations would also have to add vapor containment measures.
Mullins added, “Years ago, the cost to those gas stations were $20,000 a pump. You can see costs associated with Rhodes in Desloge for instance, you could easily have $250,000 in pumps to satisfy draconian rules.”
Previously, Mullins provided the Daily Journal with some tips to keep pollution to a minimum and avoid future problems with meeting EPA standards.
“Stop at the click when fueling your vehicle,” he said. “Use the automatic nozzle and do not try to ‘round up’ to the nearest dollar or fill the tank to the brim. Doing this can cause spills and even the smallest spills puts more pollution into the air than fueling your car. Also, overfilling can actually damage some of the automatic vapor recovery systems in modern cars and repairing that damage can get pretty expensive.”
“Fuel in the evening on hot days. Fueling a modern vehicle is almost but not completely an emission free operation. By getting into the habit of fueling your vehicle in the evening — on the way home from work for example — allows those emissions that do escape to disperse before the heat of the next day.
"The formula for creating ozone is Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) + Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) + heat + sunlight = ozone. Remove any of those factors and you break the ozone creating cycle. VOCs are released when you fuel your vehicle, so do it in the evening.
"Mow in the evening for the same reasons. Small engines on mowers, trimmers, blowers, etc. emit more VOCs and NOx than automobiles since they lack the sophisticated fuel management and emission control systems. Mowing in the evening allows those emissions to disperse.”
“Tune up your vehicle—including tire air pressure. Even a small ‘miss’ in your engine can cause much higher emissions than a well-tuned engine. You’ll save money by improving fuel mileage too.”
“Plan your trips. Too many of us tend to hop in the car and run to the store and then run to the movie rental place and then run to the barber shop and back home and then back out. Try to plan your trips and do everything at once. So much of our ozone precursors come from mobile sources that just keeping them off of the road is probably the best thing we can do.”
“Avoid idling. If you know you’re going to be parked for a while (parents picking up kids at school is a good example) then turn off the car.”
“Conserve energy—the largest single point source emitters of VOCs and NOx are electric generating utilities. By conserving energy, those power plants don’t have to run at full capacity and maybe the next plant won’t need to be brought on line so soon.”
For more information, contact Commissioner Patrick Mullins at pmullins@sfcgov.org or 573-631-9301.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
