SFC Commission hears ozone report

"Mow in the evening for the same reasons. Small engines on mowers, trimmers, blowers, etc. emit more VOCs and NOx than automobiles since they lack the sophisticated fuel management and emission control systems. Mowing in the evening allows those emissions to disperse.”

“Tune up your vehicle—including tire air pressure. Even a small ‘miss’ in your engine can cause much higher emissions than a well-tuned engine. You’ll save money by improving fuel mileage too.”

“Plan your trips. Too many of us tend to hop in the car and run to the store and then run to the movie rental place and then run to the barber shop and back home and then back out. Try to plan your trips and do everything at once. So much of our ozone precursors come from mobile sources that just keeping them off of the road is probably the best thing we can do.”

“Avoid idling. If you know you’re going to be parked for a while (parents picking up kids at school is a good example) then turn off the car.”

“Conserve energy—the largest single point source emitters of VOCs and NOx are electric generating utilities. By conserving energy, those power plants don’t have to run at full capacity and maybe the next plant won’t need to be brought on line so soon.”

For more information, contact Commissioner Patrick Mullins at pmullins@sfcgov.org or 573-631-9301.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.