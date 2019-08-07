An update on the property reassessment process was discussed during the St. Francois County Commission meeting on Tuesday.
County Clerk Kevin Engler explained that his office was finishing up the final assessment numbers to turn in to the state.
“It’s our job to do the paperwork on it and I’m going to compliment our staff again, they did a great job,” he said. “I want to thank the other three members of the Board of Equalization (BOE) that were here like 20 days in July.
"We kept the books, we had over a thousand appointments and cancellations and refilling, and every one of those had to be handled by Linda, Rhonda, Theresa, Sue and Amanda. We had to bring to bring the elections people over to handle the volume. As of the last day, which was last Wednesday, the minutes were done in their entirety every day individually. The letters to the people that were going to the BOE went out the same day. They did just an outstanding job.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins noted that the other BOE members were Georgiana Bloom, Charles Gamble and Jim Eaton.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained what it was like to go through the BOE meetings.
“We had between 100-200 meetings in the month of July,” he said. “It was intense. The people were overwhelmingly nice and polite and cooperative.”
Engler observed that the assessor got more than 50 percent of the people taken care of informally.
“I remind a lot of people that although they will not be reassessed next year, they have the ability to appeal next year if they desire,” he said.
Engler explained that the figures are calculated that will be sent to the state. The BOE had to close by the end of July so that the figures are sent in to the state. The state verifies and sends the figures back to the county, and the exact tax rates will need to be changed because there will have to be rollbacks in rates.
“Linda [Ballantine] got done with this this morning,” Engler said. “The Farmington School district went from $332.8 million to $391.8 million, a 17 percent increase. About $7.5 million of that is new construction. The tax rate on new construction does not have to be rolled back.
"The current reassessment which is about $45 million that has to be rolled back on their operating [budget] to 1.9 percent growth. The debt service, they have some fudge factor there to make sure they have reserves. Hopefully, they will roll some of that back. The St. Francois County as a whole, and most of the individual taxing, like Health and Senior Services, went from $766 million to about $819 million for the county, so the county will have to rollback to abide by the Hancock Amendment.”
Gallaher noted that except for new construction, the county tax income can go up a maximum of 1.9 percent.
Engler explained that the 1.9 percent is based upon the consumer price index.
Gallaher stressed that the county will not have a big windfall of tax money coming in.
Engler added, “You don’t have a choice [on the rollbacks]. Every taxing agency will have to examine this.”
Gallaher asked what the deadline was on revising the tax rates.
County Collector Pamela Williams answered, “If I remember right, the law says you are supposed to have tax rates in by Sept. 1.”
Engler further explained that he had that morning talked to the Farmington city administrator.
“The city of Farmington went from $219 million to $253 million,” he said. “They are going to have to roll back about 12 percent of the tax. I already talked to the city administrator and they were already planning about a 12 percent reduction.”
An audience member asked if the county was aware of anyone wanting to appeal on to the State Tax Commission, or if the issues were all solved at the BOE.
“Most of them are corporations, they are appealing properties all over the state," Engler said. "I think that there are two individuals that are even considering it.”
An audience member asked, “Who gets reassessed in the next two years?”
Engler answered, saying, “I called the state, and you legally cannot reassess next year. I thought it would be fair to able reassess the part of the county that did not get assessed next year. Legally, you can’t do that, you can only do it every two years.
“The assessor has said publicly that his intent for that office is to reassess the rest of the county to bring them close to that 90-95 percent of market values.”
An audience member asked, “Have you put together a lessons learned from this year that may make the next one easier?”
Gallaher answered that they have a sample of what they are going to do next time.
Engler added, “It’s still the assessor's call, but we need to get the notices out earlier. The next assessor needs more time to do the informal hearings, so we don’t have to have a 1,000 scheduled, 500 canceled, 250 rescheduled for those times.”
