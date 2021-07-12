SFC Commission holds busy session

Next, Schindler reported highlights from extension’s Food and Nutrition Program under the leadership of Alyssa Bowyer. This included Show Me Nutrition at Truman Kindergarten Center; Kids in the Kitchen at Bloomsdale Elementary; Eating Smart, Being Active at West County Community Hope Center; Kids in the Kitchen and Show Me Nutrition at West County Elementary summer school; Serving Up My Plate: A Yummy Curriculum at Central Elementary; Display and SNAP signup at St. Joseph Church’s St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Farmington; and Kids in the Kitchen at the Ste. Genevieve Summer Program.

Schindler concluded her report with highlights from the livestock program under the leadership of Kendra Graham. They included the Show-Me-Select Heifer Program in Fruitland, Farmington and Vienna; and farm visits for final pregnancy checks/tagging, catalog, advertising, database management. The Farmington sale had four new producers sell heifers through the sale, and nine of the 30 buyers were new.

“We are seeing at least a $250 premium price for Show-Me-Select heifers compared to those selling through a sale barn,” Schindler said.

She also noted that the four producers have enrolled 70 heifers in the program for the fall 2021 sale season. The next sale will take place Dec. 10 in Farmington.