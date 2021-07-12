SFC Commission holds busy session

At its July 6 meeting, the St. Francois County Commission heard the local MU Extension quarterly report, approved a contract request from Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam, set speed limits on three county roads, and approved minutes and resolutions of the Senior Citizen Board.
Presenting the St. Francois County MU Extension report was Stephanie Schindler, county engagement specialist in 4-H youth development.
“We’ve had a busy three months in extension,” she said. “I think most of the folks here know that the county fair was a couple of weeks ago, so that has taken up some time. But in the meantime, from the last time that we gave our report to this time, there’s also been a lot of other stuff.”
Schindler began her report with highlights of Extension’s 4-H/Youth program, which is under her direction with assistance from Kayce Amsden, full-time youth program associate. They included the Tuesday evening state 4-H Club GOAT Coders club meeting; Soccer for Success Mineral Area Homeschool Co-Op activities; state 4-H work group meetings and team meetings; Lab: Revo leader meeting; Positive Youth Development training; Spring Institute; Triad leadership meeting (St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties); National Thrive Model Conference; St. Francois County Livestock meeting; Homeschool coordinator planning meeting; St. Francois County 4-H Council meeting; dog project and obedience classes; Cake decorating sessions; 4-H radio interview; and St. Francois County Fair Exhibitor meeting.
Next, Schindler reported highlights from extension’s Food and Nutrition Program under the leadership of Alyssa Bowyer. This included Show Me Nutrition at Truman Kindergarten Center; Kids in the Kitchen at Bloomsdale Elementary; Eating Smart, Being Active at West County Community Hope Center; Kids in the Kitchen and Show Me Nutrition at West County Elementary summer school; Serving Up My Plate: A Yummy Curriculum at Central Elementary; Display and SNAP signup at St. Joseph Church’s St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Farmington; and Kids in the Kitchen at the Ste. Genevieve Summer Program.
Schindler concluded her report with highlights from the livestock program under the leadership of Kendra Graham. They included the Show-Me-Select Heifer Program in Fruitland, Farmington and Vienna; and farm visits for final pregnancy checks/tagging, catalog, advertising, database management. The Farmington sale had four new producers sell heifers through the sale, and nine of the 30 buyers were new.
“We are seeing at least a $250 premium price for Show-Me-Select heifers compared to those selling through a sale barn,” Schindler said.
She also noted that the four producers have enrolled 70 heifers in the program for the fall 2021 sale season. The next sale will take place Dec. 10 in Farmington.
Schindler mentioned Extension Livestock Program’s Public Issues Leadership Development Conference that featured sessions related to communication with legislators/stakeholders and extension funding information, as well as visitors with legislators via Zoom. There is also the Beginning Farmer Grant, Fredericktown FFA Animal Science class to the farm; East Central Ag Category meeting with Rob Kallenbach in Union; and the Grazing School held June 1-3 in Jackson.
Appearing before the commissioners, Prosecuting Attorney Gilliam said, “At the end of last year, I asked you to approve a contract with Renee [Murphy]. It was a short-term one that expired at the end of 2020. This is a new one to contract with her for three months in order to provide 20 hours of work for us remotely, and to be paid a set amount of $2,500 a month.”
The contract was unanimously approved.
Highway Administrator John Gross requested that speed limits be set on three county roads — King School, Hazel Run, and Blomeier. All three were unanimously approved.
Meetings and resolutions were approved from the June 21 meeting of the county’s Senior Citizen Board. At that meeting, the board awarded $3,842.55 to Bismarck Senior Center, $11,527.54 to Bonne Terre Nutrition Center, $6,404.25 to Farmington Senior Center and $6,404.25 to Park Hills Senior Center. A motion to take $10,000 from the emergency fund due to COVID-19 was approved unanimously. It was suggested that each board member think of a possible new board member and a tentative meeting was set for Nov. 1 for emergency and budget purposes, if needed.
In other action, it was reported that the county has collected $7,093,804.48 in sales tax, year to date. This compares to $6,333,724.55 collected by the same time last year — a 12% increase for this year, totaling $760,079.93.
The St. Francois County Commission will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m., Tuesday, on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
