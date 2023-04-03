An April 4 election update by County Clerk Kevin Engler and a request by the St. Francois County Road and Bridge Department to vacate a portion of a county-maintained road were the main items of business covered at the St. Francois County Commission meeting held Monday morning in the courthouse annex.

In his final pre-election report to the commission, Engler announced that around 150 people had voted early in the April 4 election. He added that, in the past week, about 30 poll workers had contacted his office to say they would not be taking part in Tuesday’s election.

“And this morning, we've had four already canceled, two supervisors and two others,” he said. "So, it will be an interesting juggling. [County Clerk Office employees] Jackie and Emily, in particular, are doing a great job keeping up with backfill on it. We appreciate that and hopefully by 7 o'clock tomorrow night we'll have decisions on those issues.”

Providing an update about a proposed presidential preference primary election he had mentioned at the March 28 county commissioners meeting, Engler noted that the matter was being discussed in a legislative committee meeting that day.

“They're going to try to amend it and put it on the April [2024] election, which makes sense,” he said. “If you're going to do it, you put it on the back side of the April, which is a slow election anyway, and it doesn't cost the taxpayer $10 million. I don't have a problem if they do that. Just to have a non-binding beauty pageant in March that costs the taxpayers $12 million is crazy, but, hopefully, we've got it to where they'll amend that — and they're going to try to make it binding. That's one thing. The other thing is, they're going to try to put it on the April ballot. You just turn it over and vote on your presidential preference."

"That seems to make a lot of sense, so it may not happen," Engler said.

Earlier in the meeting, Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland addressed the subject of vacating a portion of Flat River Road at the fairgrounds interchange to allow for its annexation into the city of Park Hills, subject to acceptance by the city council at its Tuesday night meeting.

“We had all the specifications, all of the information regarding this portion of roadway, and the city of Park Hills had expressed a desire to annex this into the city,” Copeland said. “So we posted it at public places and on-site for the 90 days. The road and bridge department has received no input either for or against the vacation to allow the city of Park Hills to annex this roadway.

“We did have to make some repairs to that area and we did that before Park Hills would agree to take it over. Now their city council meeting is tomorrow night, in which time they will address this to vote to accept this, but since this was our first meeting of the quarter, we wanted to address that for the commission to allow us to vacate this portion of the roadway with the agreement that the city of Park Hills will annex it.”

Copeland explained what will happen if the city of Park Hills chooses not to annex the portion of Flat River Road vacated by the county.

“Should, for some reason, the city of Park Hills not desire to add an exit at this point, we'll just keep it.”

The commission unanimously approved the motion.

In other action, the annual bid for the circuit judge, circuit marshal, circuit court reporter, and auditor were unanimously approved. Also, County Auditor Louie Seiberlich read a letter to the commissioners that he had received, praising the county assessor’s office.

A notice projected on a screen at the start of the meeting cautioned the proceedings might have to end early because of a lack of a quorum, since Commissioner Kary Buckley had to leave in 30 minutes' time to attend a meeting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Missouri Department of Natural Resources about Owl Creek Park.

The meeting, chaired by Commissioner David Kater in the absence of Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, proved to be much shorter than expected, having ended after little more than 11 minutes.