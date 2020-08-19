SFC commissioner urges use of masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher is strongly recommending that all St. Francois County residents wear masks or cloth facial coverings when they are out in public.

While many stores and other establishments already require them, he said, this needs to be voluntarily expanded to all public areas.

“It will help protect both you and those around you,” Gallaher said in a letter released on Wednesday. “I strongly recommend each of us to do so.”

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are 311 active cases and 681 total cases.

Of those, 119 active cases and 300 total cases are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks.

“Our current county growth in positive COVID cases is growing rapidly and we must take action to slow that growth,” Gallaher said. “This action is the most non-invasive and offers the easiest compliance that we can do. It is something we can do to help avoid another ‘shut down’ of our county.”

The total number of cases that required hospitalization is 39, up seven from last week.