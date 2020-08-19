SFC commissioner urges use of masks

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher is strongly recommending that all St. Francois County residents wear masks or cloth facial coverings when they are out in public.
While many stores and other establishments already require them, he said, this needs to be voluntarily expanded to all public areas.
“It will help protect both you and those around you,” Gallaher said in a letter released on Wednesday. “I strongly recommend each of us to do so.”
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are 311 active cases and 681 total cases.
Of those, 119 active cases and 300 total cases are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks.
“Our current county growth in positive COVID cases is growing rapidly and we must take action to slow that growth,” Gallaher said. “This action is the most non-invasive and offers the easiest compliance that we can do. It is something we can do to help avoid another ‘shut down’ of our county.”
The total number of cases that required hospitalization is 39, up seven from last week.
“Our hospital is now nearing capacity and this will affect not only COVID patients but all other persons needing their special care,” Gallaher said. “People with heart, stroke, accidents, or other medical issues may find it difficult to receive the attention they need if our hospital is overcrowded and understaffed.”
A Farmington Presbyterian Manor direct-resident care employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the facility announced in a release on Wednesday. The employee is quarantined at home.
“Our top priority is the safety of our residents and staff members,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.
According to the facility, the employee last worked Aug. 14 in the health care facility. The employee passed the pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment (PPE) as recommended by the CDC. The employee began to feel unwell over the weekend and called in sick on Aug. 17. The employee sought a COVID-19 test and notified their supervisor of the positive test on Tuesday.
The facility acted swiftly to ensure the safety of residents and other staff members by conducting contact tracing, the release said. All residents with potential contact have been placed in isolation and are being checked at each shift change for signs of COVID-19 symptoms or fever. Residents were already being checked daily for fever and symptoms of COVID-19. The employees identified through contact tracing have been asked to self-quarantine and removed from the schedule.
The St. Francois County Health Center has been contacted to report the positive case, and all local, state and federal entities have been notified. The health center recommends mass testing at the facility later this week.
Families have been called to alert them to the potential exposure, the facility said. They plan to follow any additional guidance from the health center and the CDC. The campus will remain in Phase 1 of its reopening plan, and outdoor visitation will remain on hold due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our immediate vicinity. Group activities and dining have been suspended.
Other counties
The Ste. Genevieve, Madison, and Washington County Health Departments all reported new public exposure risks on Wednesday:
- 5:15-9:30 p.m. last Saturday (Aug. 15) at The Artisan Venue at Baetje Farms, 8932 Jackson School Road in Bloomsdale. Anyone who was there is being asked to monitor for symptoms through Aug. 29.
- 9-10:15 a.m. last Sunday (Aug. 16) on the Calvary Church Bus #1 in Fredericktown. Anyone who was there is being asked to monitor for symptoms through Aug. 30.
- Potosi band rehearsal last Thursday (Aug. 13). Anyone who was there is being asked to monitor for symptoms through Aug. 27.
St. Genevieve County now has 13 active cases and 84 total cases as the health department reported four new cases on Wednesday.
The Madison County Health Department reported three new cases. The county now has 48 total cases and 15 active cases.
Washington County now has 76 active cases and 176 total cases as the health department reported 13 new cases. Nineteen cases are associated with the county jail.
The Iron County Health Department reported four new cases, bringing its total to 51 cases and 26 active cases.
