SFC Courthouse moves to Phase One

Presiding Judge Wendy Wexler Horn (24th Circuit) has ordered the St. Francois County Courthouse to move from Phase Zero to Phase One of the Supreme Court of Missouri’s Operational Directives.

Effective on Monday, entry to the courthouse will be limited to those with proceedings before the court or who have business with any of the offices located in the courthouse. Social distancing is required of court staff, attorneys, witnesses, parties in all areas of the courthouse.

Individuals entering the courthouse will be subject to screening for symptoms of COVID-19 including temperature checks. Those with a temperature of more than 100 degrees may be prohibited from entering the courthouse.

The use of masks or face coverings by court staff and judicial employees is required. Those employees who do not have a mask will have one provided.

Only the most critical in-person proceedings will be held, with occupancy in the courthouse and common areas limited to 10 persons or less when possible. Attorneys who believe they have a critical matter that requires an in-person hearing should notify the court electronically.