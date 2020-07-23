SFC COVID-19 cases continue to climb with 6 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There have been 38 new cases reported since Monday. The county has 37 active cases, seven of which are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks.

Of the 240 total cases, 127 are from the DOC outbreaks.

There are 36 cases with no known source of contact, up two from Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, confirmed cases of the coronavirus have risen sharply this month throughout the state, with Missouri reaching another milestone Thursday confirming 1,637 new cases.

That set a single-day record, topping the 1,301 new cases reported Wednesday. The uptick on Thursday sets the latest single-day record for new confirmed cases which have been climbing for three straight days.

The state health department also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,179 since the pandemic began.