SFC discusses costly repairs, need for dump trucks

With delays in new equipment deliveries, the St. Francois County Commission grappled with the new situation of how to buy a dump truck on the internet during the commission’s regular session Tuesday morning.

Clay Copeland, Road and Bridge superintendent, asked the commission to approve bidding on the Purple Wave website for a used, low-mileage, single-axle dump truck.

“…Road and Bridge is already in preparation for winter storms,” he said. “One of our dump trucks that are in upwards of 300,000 miles blew a head gasket this week that we know will not be ready for winter. We are waiting on a new truck that we should have within the next month or two, but we also had another one of our trucks that is right at 300,000 miles where the transmission went out. It’s almost to the point that it’s costing more money to repair these trucks than what they’re worth.

“Trucks are hard to find right now. This one we are purchasing new, it’s been over two years to acquire it. We know we are going to need another truck before winter hits. We have been looking on Purple Wave, an online auction service that we normally sell our old trucks and equipment on.”

The department has been looking at a 2013 truck located about an hour away with only 17,000 miles on it with all the equipment that the county needs.

“We are looking to bid on it on the auction site,” Copeland said. “The auction is going to run for the next two weeks and we are looking to bid on this. We do have money in our truck budget remaining this year to purchase this truck depending on what the price comes in at.”

There was discussion on a maximum bid for the truck as part of the motion. The officials did not want to put a specific amount to prevent another bidder from potentially running up the price. The commission approved a motion to bid on the website up to the budget constraints as an emergency measure.

In other business, Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley asked for an emergency letter to pay for a pump for the lift station at the county jail. The pump had to be replaced on a weekend for the amount of $19,953.

County Clerk Kevin Engler brought up the holiday schedule for 2023 and what days the county would be closed. The county approved the schedule and also approved closing offices on Dec. 27, as Christmas falls on Monday.

Engler later reported that there are 20 liquor licenses that have not been renewed with the county with four weeks remaining before they expire.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The next commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.