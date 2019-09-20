Elections and roads were among the agenda items at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked the commission to approve a bid by a contractor for election canvassing this year.
“[Edward J. Rice Company] was the low bidder,” he said. “…That’s who we used in the past. In the future, we are probably going to take care of some of it in-house. But for this year we have to send out cards, voter registration cards before the four elections next year, and make sure that everyone’s got a new card.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “You said he is the low bidder? How many bidders did you have?”
"One. He’s the high bidder too, to clarify," Engler said.
An audience member asked if was necessary to take the new card to vote, or if a driver’s license would be allowed.
Engler answered, “You can take your driver’s license, proof of identification, it doesn’t have to be photo ID.”
Engler continued with explaining the reason for canvassing.
“They do this canvassing to clear up the rolls. So many people are transient now, that since a year ago or so, or two years ago, they’ve moved and we want to make sure they are in the right spot. The main reason you do it is to update your files. You won’t have to do anything different in your proving of identification.
“We were at [Mineral Area College] yesterday doing a voter registration drive, and we actually did more changes than new [registrations].”
Engler noted the reduction in the number of cards being sent out because of the recent purging of voter rolls.
“We are going to send it out to 600 people less, because we’ve taken those people off the rolls,” he said. “That is the last purging we will do before next year. In order to purge, they have to have not voted for so many years and two national elections. There won’t be a national election until next year and there will be very few people that fall into that purging category.”
The commission moved to accept the bid for elections canvassing.
In other business, the commission approved the lowering of the speed limit on a county road that used to be a state highway at the recommendation of Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland.
“We are asking the commission’s approval to designate a speed limit on Highway DD which was a former state route that goes from Highway OO to Tillman Road or to Libertyville,” he said. “This former state highway, if there’s not a speed limit designated, it’s assumed by police and the public that the speed limit is 55. For people to be driving 55 on this section of roadway is way too fast. It is very narrow, it’s not conducive to what normal state highway conditions are.
“We would like to ask for the commission to designate the speed limit of that section of Highway DD, which is now a county road, to 35 miles per hour. There are some narrow one-way culverts, hills and curves, there’s no shoulders. It’s a very narrow road.”
The commission approved the measure.
Copeland updated the commission on a pilot project for some the county’s most used thoroughfares.
“In the spirit of safety, we have begun striping some of our county roadways with a double yellow centerline stripe,” he said. “We started yesterday. We contracted this out. They will be finished today.”
According to Copeland, the county created a new line item in the budget for road striping using funds out of their overlay or paving projects.
“Our intent for this year and for the future, is to stripe newly-paved primary routes,” he said. “The roads in question this year are Hildebrecht, House-Germania-St. Francois [Roads] through the Terre Du Lac area and in the Wortham area, Davis Crossing, Wortham and Mitchell [Roads]. They were finished yesterday and today, and we have expended our budget for this year, so no other roads will be striped for this year, but this is something we plan on continuing on in the future.”
